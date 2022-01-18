‘Young Wallander’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Young Wallander will be back for season 2 in February 2022 and although reviews were mixed, the show struck a chord to get a second season. Here’s the latest on everything we know so far about season 2 of Young Wallander.

For those unfamiliar, the series is based on the popular Hennig Mankell franchise which has previously been adapted in the form of the BBC series, Wallander.

The show was renewed back in November 2020 just a couple of months after it debuted in September 2020. With that super quick renewal, you may have thought that we would’ve got the second season in 2021 (Deadline even reported that would be the case) but that’s not come to pass.

Young Wallander was a success particularly in Sweden where it managed to stay in the top 10 charts for 35 days in total. It also performed well in other Nordic countries too. In the United States, the series only appeared in the top 10s for 3 days while in the United Kingdom it appeared for 8.

On January 18th, 2022 Netflix unveiled season 2 which will be going under the subtitle of Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow.

The new teaser (embedded below) came with the caption:

“Is it possible to go back after you thought you’d left everything behind? Kurt Wallander will dive into a new case in Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow”

First look at #YoungWallander season 2 dubbed Killer's Shadow coming to Netflix on February 17th.https://t.co/HJxtzTkrjl pic.twitter.com/CHl2LWRJoS — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 18, 2022

What to expect from Young Wallander Season 2

Thanks to a press release sent to the Swedish outlet Moviezine from Adam Pålsson he revealed several things about the new season.

Translated to English he told the outlet:

“I think the new case will be more lively, more exciting and even more gripping. We go further and the story widens when we get to know Reza, Rask, Mona and other characters even more. It is as if we have found a home: We know the universe and the characters better, we know which color palette we should paint with and with which touch”

We’ll have a new boss taking over the reins of the serious crimes unit which brings Kurt Wallander back into the fold (more on the casting of this character below).

In season 2, Wallander accepts the offer to return and is given the task of solving a seemingly simple case: a contagion incident outside of a busy nightclub.

How many episodes will be in season 2 of Young Wallander?

There will once again be six episodes in season 2. No runtimes have been announced but we do know what Jens Jonsson and Mani Maserrat will direct episodes in season 2.

Who’s returning and new in Young Wallander’s season 2 cast?

Only Adam Pålsson and Yasen Atour (who plays Kurt Wallander and Reza Al-Rahman respectively) are both confirmed to return for season 2 of Wallander so far.

A number of new cast members have been listed for Young Wallander season 2.

Tomiwa Edun has been cast as Samuel Osei in season 2. Edun has had various roles over the years including playing Eddie in Netflix’s What Happened to Monday. He’s also had roles in Doctor Who, Cinderella, and Merlin. As mentioned above, Samuel will serve as the new boss taking over the management of the unit for serious crimes.

Secondly, we have Lisa Hammond who will play Roberta Modin in the new season. Hammond is known for roles in titles like EastEnders and Vera.

When will Wallander season 2 be on Netflix?

The series is returning in February 2022. Specifically, all of season 2 (again dubbed as Killer’s Shadow) will touch down onto Netflix on February 17th, 2022.

For hardcore Young Wallander fans we’d recommend you check out some of the extras Netflix’s Still Watching Netflix has uploaded over the past year or so. The best video is this interview with the cast members talking about their time on set.

It’s also worth noting that Yellowbird, the production company behind Young Wallander are working on their next major Netflix project in the form of Spotify Untold.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Young Wallander? Let us know in the comments.