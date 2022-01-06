‘My Best Friend Anne Frank’ Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to the Dutch biopic My Best Friend Anne Frank (known as Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank in the Netherlands). The movie is set to stream on Netflix from February 1st, 2022.

Having had a theatrical release in The Netherlands since September 2021 (selling over 100,000 movie tickets), the movie now sets its sights on a wide international release on Netflix.

My Best Friend Anne Frank is based on the book Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend by Alison Leslie Gold and shows us specifically the friendship between Hanneli Goslar (played by Josephine Arendsen) and Anne Frank (played by Aiko Beemsterboer).

The pair were best friends around the time that the Second World War broke out across Europe. Three years after the Frank family goes into hiding a special meeting takes place between the two girls in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Hannah notably puts her life on the line in hopes of helping her weakened friend.

To date, its the first movie produced out of the Netherlands that’s based on the life of Anne Frank

Dutch director Ben Sombogaart is behind the film who has worked on titles such as In My Father’s Garden (2016), Rafaël (2018), and Bride Flight (2008).

Netflix has yet to upload a trailer to its service but you can find the Dutch version of the trailer below.

It’s currently unknown what subtitle and dub choices will be made available. It’s likely the movie will come with an English dub but we can’t confirm that just yet.

The movie will join a number of high-profile war movies on Netflix produced out of the Netherlands.

The Resistance Banker was one of the first major titles to come to Netflix out of the region back in 2018. 2021’s The Forgotten Battle managed to transcend across borders and perform well internationally too. Between October 10th and November 21st, the movie was watched for over 64.10 million hours on Netflix surviving in the global top 10s for 6 weeks in total.

