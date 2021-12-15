Welcome to your early look at what’s scheduled to hit Netflix in January 2021. This will be the list of Netflix Originals and non-Netflix Original titles scheduled for release in the United States throughout the first month of the year.

Can we expect a big month of additions given the number of removals currently planned? It’s unclear. Last year saw a bumper first of the month with lots of licensed movies but notably a lot from Warner Media.

We’ll be keeping this post-up-to-date as and when we learn about new titles scheduled for January. If you want to look even further ahead, take a look at our preview of the Netflix Originals scheduled for February.

As a reminder, we should get the full list of January 2021 release from Netflix themselves a little later in December.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2021

January 2021 Release Dates TBD

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N – The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for its first solo outing with Netflix. Originally scheduled for January 8th, believed to be changed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Note: If you’re looking for We Can Be Heroes, it got moved from January 1st to December 25th.

17 Again (2009) – Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth.

– Zac Efron stars in the comedy movie where one man gets relives his youth. 30 Minutes or Less (2011) – Comedy featuring Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari.

Four Christmases (2008) – Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn.

– Seth Gordon directs this Christmas romance featuring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn. Fred Claus (2007) – Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole.

– Vince Vaughn stars as Santa’s older brother Fred who takes up a job in the North Pole. Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020) – Family dance movie about the University of Oklahoma losing their star gymnast ahead of a major competition.

– Family dance movie about the University of Oklahoma losing their star gymnast ahead of a major competition. Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N – Netflix teams up with Headspace for a series designed to teach you the ropes of meditation.

– Netflix teams up with Headspace for a series designed to teach you the ropes of meditation. Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1) – Spanish soap opera series.

– Spanish soap opera series. London Heist (2017) – British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions.

– British action thriller about a career criminal looking into his father’s murder. Also known as Gunned Down in some regions. Monarca (Season 2) N – Mexican drama bout a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble.

– Mexican drama bout a tequila empire that’s looking like it might tumble. Running Man (Season 1) – Animated kids series from Korea.

– Animated kids series from Korea. The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N – Documentary looking into the people living by the term “less is more”. Directed by Matt D’Avella.

Unknown (2011) – Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity.

– Liam Neeson action-thriller about a man awakening from a coma to find someone has taken his identity. What Happened to Mr. Cha? (2021) N – Korean comedy about a megastar who is past his prime and tries to get back to his former heyday self.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 2nd

Asphalt Burning (2021) N – German car action thriller about a cross-country race.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Korean lifestyle series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N – Dreamworks pre-school animated series.

– Dreamworks pre-school animated series. Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N – More crappy deserts.

– More crappy deserts. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) – Daniel Craig stars in David Fincher’s adaptation of the best selling trilogy.

The History of Swear Words (Season 1) N – Nicolas Cage hosts this docuseries looking into the history of some of the bad words you’re not supposed to say.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021) N – Music documentary looking into the Argentinian rock band.

– Music documentary looking into the Argentinian rock band. Surviving Death (Season 1) N – British docu-series looking into stories of the paranormal and near-death experiences.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 7th

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N – Venice Film Festival pickup starring Venessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf with Martin Scorsese producing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N – More in-deph looks at prisons around the world.

– More in-deph looks at prisons around the world. Lupin (Season 1) N – French heist movie stealing a famous necklace from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) N – Turkish movie about Aziz, a man who’s going through an existential crisis.

– Turkish movie about Aziz, a man who’s going through an existential crisis. The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N – Anime series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N – Documentary looking into the history of the drug that rocked the United States during the 1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho (2021) N – Brazillian feel-good family drama.

– Brazillian feel-good family drama. The Magicians (Season 5) – The final season of Syfy’s magic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1) N – Netflix’s teen adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series.

The White Tiger (2021) N – Indian dark comedy about the rise of a poor village to a successful entrepreneur.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

50M2 (Season 1) N – Turkish dark comedy series.

– Turkish dark comedy series. Penguin Bloom (2021) N – Australian movie starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th

The Dig (2021) N – Simon Stone directs this drama based on the excavation of Sutton Hoo shortly before World War II. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan.

What are you looking forward to watching in January 2021? Let us know in the comments.