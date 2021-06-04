First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in July 2021 for those in the United States which is jam-packed with new Netflix Original and licensed movies and TV shows. Here’s everything currently set to hit Netflix throughout July.

Wanting to look even further ahead? We’ve got a Netflix Original preview for August but beyond that we’ve got two big previews for upcoming movies and upcoming shows too.

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix for July 2021.

Full List of What’s Currently Coming to Netflix in July 2021

July 2021 TBD

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Limited Series) N – Polygon Pictures final entry in the Transformers War for Cybertron trilogy on Netflx.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Audible (2021) N – Documentary short on a football player who is Deaf while coping with family and relationship issues allwhile gearing up for his Homecoming game.

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – Live-action CG heavy fantasy based on the popular IP following a battle for supremacy.

Generation 56k (Season 1) N – Italian rom-com series.

– Italian rom-com series. Hampstead (2017) – IFC Films – Joel Hopkins directs this feel-good rom-com about an American widow finding unexpected love with a man fighting developers planning to tear down his home.

Ophelia (2018) – IFC Films – Daisy Ridley appears in this modern re-imaging of Hamlet.

Sword of Trust (2019) – IFC Films – Marc Maron headlines this comedy about four people setting off to collect their inheritance but gets gifted a sword that is potentially proof of the South winning the Civil War.

The Best of Enemies (2019) – STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member.

– STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member. The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1) – Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers.

– Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers. Underworld: Awakening (2012) – Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise.

– Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise. Young Royals (Season 1) N – A young prince arrives at a boarding school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) N – Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021.

– Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021. Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi romantic thriller.

– Hindi romantic thriller. Mortel (Season 2) N – The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2.

– The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2. The 8th Night (2021) N – Korean horror movie about a retired exorcist having to get back in the game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N – Kenya Barris and the Obamas production company team up for this musical short series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – CG horror series based on the popular Capcom video game series that will star Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield and set between RE4 & RE5.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N – The final season of the comedy coming-of-age series created by Robia Rashid.

– The final season of the comedy coming-of-age series created by Robia Rashid. Biohackers (Season 2) N – The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season.

– The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second of the R.L. Stine trilogy to come to Netflix throughout July.

Virgin River (Season 3) N – Feel-good American drama series about a nurse moving out to the country to get away from her past life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Limited docuseries on the young ladies tennis champion.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final entry in the Fear Street trilogy that will tie the story up.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N – Indonesian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – The big movie finale of the Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia franchise on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe.

– The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe. Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – The second half of Alex Pina (Money Heist) produced series about three sex workers on the run.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Resort to Love (2021) N – Romantic comedy that’s being produced by Alicia Keys and starts Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 30th

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy.

What are you most looking forward to throughout July 2021?