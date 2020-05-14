What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Welcome to a very early look at what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month of June 2020 in the United States. This list will be updated slowly over time as we learn of new titles.

June Release Dates TBD

Dark (Season 3) N – Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case!

– Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case! The Politician (Season 2) N – The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team.

– The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1) N – New animated series based on the popular Hasbro title.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Dear My Friends (Season 1) – Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years.

– Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years. Juwanna Mann (2002) – Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA.

– Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA. My Shy Boss (Season 1) – K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy.

– K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy. Priest (2011) – Horror thriller starring Maggie Q about a priest hunting down vampires.

Revolutionary Love (Season 1) – K-drama rom-com series.

– K-drama rom-com series. The Disaster Artist (2017) – The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room.

– The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room. The Healer (2017) – Family comedy-drama about a young man who is granted the power of healing.

The Help (2011) – Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s.

– Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s. The Show (2017) – Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience.

– Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience. The Stolen (2017) – Action-adventure movie about a woman who is searching for her kidnapped son in the Wild West.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Fuller House (Season 5b) N – The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom.

– The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom. True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N – Another special for the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Lady Bird (2017) – A24 and Greta Gerwig three years ago bought the multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird to our screens. The comedy starring Saoirse Ronan is about a 17-year-old growing up in California.

Killing Gunther (2017) – High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

– High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam Spelling the Dream (2020) N – High-stakes documentary on the spelling bee and how Indian-Americans are winning.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the anime fighting series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

The Night Clerk (2020) – Michael Cristofer writes and directs this crime drama starring Ana de Armas and Tye Sheridan about a hotel clerk who is the subject of a murder investigation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

365 Days (2020) – Polish romantic drama that’s essentially the countries equivalent to 50 Shades of Grey.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Before I Fall (2017) – Mystery movie that sees a girl relive the same day over and over hoping to find out the way she died.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the New York hospital.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Pose (Season 2) – FX’s spectacular LGBTQ series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N – The next Netflix film from legendary director, Spike Lee.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event.

– The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event. Pokemon: Journeys (New Season) N – New Pokemon series exclusively on Netflix.

The Woods (Season 1) N – Polish thriller series

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Whisker Away (2020) N – Anime fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Father Soldier Son (2020) N – Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years.

– Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years. One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – New Turkish romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N – Stand-up special from the provocateur himself.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June? Let us know in the comments.