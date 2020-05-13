Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ on Netflix: Everything we Know so Far

Coming to Netflix this June is the highly anticipated war-film, Da 5 Bloods. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Da 5 Bloods, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.
Da 5 Bloods is an upcoming Netflix Original war-film written, produced, and directed by Spike Lee. The feature is the first Netflix Original for the veteran director. Lee co-wrote the feature with Paul De Meo, Danny Bilson, and Kevin Willmott.
When is the Netflix release date for Da 5 Bloods?
Da 5 Bloods will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, 12th of June, 2020.
The Original will be available to stream on all 4K devices for members with a premium subscription, and an internet connection that can maintain 25mbps download speed.
What is the run time of Da 5 Bloods?
The war-drama will have a very long run time of 154 minutes.
Da 5 Bloods has been given an R rating, for UK audiences this will be a 15.
What is the plot of Da 5 Bloods?
Years after the end of the Vietnam War, four veterans return to the country to search for their fallen squad leader, and long-rumored buried treasure. The four men must battle nature, humanity and the long-lasting consequences of the Vietnam war.
Who are the cast members of Da 5 Bloods?
The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Da 5 Bloods:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Paul
|Delroy Lindo
|Get Shorty | The Core | Malcolm X
|Eddie
|Norm Lewis
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt | Scandal | Sex and the City 2
|Otis
|Clarke Peters
|The Wire | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | John Wick
|Melvin
|Isiah Whitlock Jr.
|Cedar Rapids | BlacKkKlansman | 25th Hour
|TBA
|Chadwick Boseman
|Black Panther | 42 | Avengers: Infinity War
|David
|Jonathan Majors
|Lovecraft Country | The Last Black Man in San Francisco | White Boy Rick
|Simon
|Paul Walter Hauser
|I, Tonya | BlacKkKlansman | Late Night
|TBA
|Jean Reno
|Leon | The Big Blue | Ronin
|TBA
|Mélanie Thierry
|The Zero Theorem | Babylon A.D. | A Perfect Day
|Larry Thorne
|Jasper Pääkkönen
|BlacKkKlansman | Vikings | Heart of a Lion
|Hanoi Hannah
|Veronica Ngo
|Bright | The Rebel | Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|TBA
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Breaking Bad | The Usual Suspects | Better Call Saul
Alternative casting choices
Prior to the announcement of the cast above, the following cast members were considered for lead roles:
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Don Cheadle
Giancarlo Esposito has since been cast, but it’s unclear what role he has received and whether or not it is a lead or supporting.
Is Da 5 Bloods based on real life?
The screenplay, written by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Spike Lee, and Kevin Will is a fictional story and is loosely based on real-life events, such as the Vietnam War itself.
The film does feature characters, such as Hanoi Hannah and Larry Thorne.
When and where was Da 5 Bloods filmed?
Principal Photography began on Da 5 Bloods on March 23rd, 2019. Filming took place throughout various different locations in Vietnam and Thailand.
Are you looking forward to watching Da 5 Bloods on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!