Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ on Netflix: Everything we Know so Far

Coming to Netflix this June is the highly anticipated war-film, Da 5 Bloods. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Da 5 Bloods, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Da 5 Bloods is an upcoming Netflix Original war-film written, produced, and directed by Spike Lee. The feature is the first Netflix Original for the veteran director. Lee co-wrote the feature with Paul De Meo, Danny Bilson, and Kevin Willmott.

When is the Netflix release date for Da 5 Bloods?

Da 5 Bloods will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, 12th of June, 2020.

The Original will be available to stream on all 4K devices for members with a premium subscription, and an internet connection that can maintain 25mbps download speed.

What is the run time of Da 5 Bloods?

The war-drama will have a very long run time of 154 minutes.

Da 5 Bloods has been given an R rating, for UK audiences this will be a 15.

What is the plot of Da 5 Bloods?

Years after the end of the Vietnam War, four veterans return to the country to search for their fallen squad leader, and long-rumored buried treasure. The four men must battle nature, humanity and the long-lasting consequences of the Vietnam war.

Who are the cast members of Da 5 Bloods?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Da 5 Bloods:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Paul Delroy Lindo Get Shorty | The Core | Malcolm X Eddie Norm Lewis Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt | Scandal | Sex and the City 2 Otis Clarke Peters The Wire | Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri | John Wick Melvin Isiah Whitlock Jr. Cedar Rapids | BlacKkKlansman | 25th Hour TBA Chadwick Boseman Black Panther | 42 | Avengers: Infinity War David Jonathan Majors Lovecraft Country | The Last Black Man in San Francisco | White Boy Rick Simon Paul Walter Hauser I, Tonya | BlacKkKlansman | Late Night TBA Jean Reno Leon | The Big Blue | Ronin TBA Mélanie Thierry The Zero Theorem | Babylon A.D. | A Perfect Day Larry Thorne Jasper Pääkkönen BlacKkKlansman | Vikings | Heart of a Lion Hanoi Hannah Veronica Ngo Bright | The Rebel | Star Wars: The Last Jedi TBA Giancarlo Esposito Breaking Bad | The Usual Suspects | Better Call Saul

Alternative casting choices

Prior to the announcement of the cast above, the following cast members were considered for lead roles:

Samuel L. Jackson

Giancarlo Esposito

Don Cheadle

Giancarlo Esposito has since been cast, but it’s unclear what role he has received and whether or not it is a lead or supporting.

Is Da 5 Bloods based on real life?

The screenplay, written by Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Spike Lee, and Kevin Will is a fictional story and is loosely based on real-life events, such as the Vietnam War itself.

The film does feature characters, such as Hanoi Hannah and Larry Thorne.

When and where was Da 5 Bloods filmed?

Principal Photography began on Da 5 Bloods on March 23rd, 2019. Filming took place throughout various different locations in Vietnam and Thailand.

Are you looking forward to watching Da 5 Bloods on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!