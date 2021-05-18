What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2021

It’s time to take a comprehensive look at what’s heading to Netflix in the US throughout June 2021. Below, we’ll list every new show and movie set to arrive on Netflix throughout the month. Keep it bookmarked as we’ll be updating every few days as and when we learn of new titles scheduled.

This list will grow over time as and when we learn of more of the TV shows and movies scheduled for June 2021. Netflix themselves also releases a list of their own a little later in the month. We’re expecting this full list to be released on May 19th, 2021.

Now let’s dig into what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout June 2021.

Expected in June TBD

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – Every episode of the 90s Jerry Seinfeld comedy sitcom in beautiful 4K – should arrive on June 25th but not confirmed.

– Every episode of the 90s Jerry Seinfeld comedy sitcom in beautiful 4K – should arrive on June 25th but not confirmed. Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Abduction (2011) – Taylor Lautner led action thriller.

– Taylor Lautner led action thriller. American Outlaws (2001) – Colin Farrell and Scott Caan star in this western.

– Colin Farrell and Scott Caan star in this western. Bad Teacher (2011) – Unclear what version but expected to be the Cameron Diaz movie.

– Unclear what version but expected to be the Cameron Diaz movie. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2) – Nickelodeon pre-school series.

– Nickelodeon pre-school series. Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Independent documentary from Peter Galison about the quest to capture the first image of a black hole.

– Independent documentary from Peter Galison about the quest to capture the first image of a black hole. CoComelon (Season 3) – Another batch of episodes from one of YouTube’s most-watched channels – PR release labels this season “A Sunny Day for Play”.

– Another batch of episodes from one of YouTube’s most-watched channels – PR release labels this season “A Sunny Day for Play”. Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) – A jewel thief’s daughter is kidnapped. Jet Li and DMX star.

Flipped (2010) – Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other.

– Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other. Fools Rush In (1997) – Matthew Perry rom-com about a woman who realizes she’s pregnant after a one-night stand.

– Matthew Perry rom-com about a woman who realizes she’s pregnant after a one-night stand. Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3) – The ABC series (licensed to Netflix from Sony Television) arrives on Netflix in full!

– The ABC series (licensed to Netflix from Sony Television) arrives on Netflix in full! I Am Sam (2001) – Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer feature in this drama that was nominated for an Oscar and is about a mentally handicapped man fighting for custody.

– Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer feature in this drama that was nominated for an Oscar and is about a mentally handicapped man fighting for custody. Love Jones (1997) – Theodore Witcher directed romance about a young black poet from Chicago.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) – 4-time Oscar-winning Clint Eastwood movie about a hardened boxing trainer.

– 4-time Oscar-winning Clint Eastwood movie about a hardened boxing trainer. Ninja Assassin (2009) – Action thriller about a young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him.

– Action thriller about a young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him. Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen) – Stage performances from Japan.

– Stage performances from Japan. Stand by Me (1986) – Rob Reiner drama adapted from the Stephen King novel.

– Rob Reiner drama adapted from the Stephen King novel. Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N – New animated kids special set in the Super Monsters universe.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1) – Classic toon series returns after recently departing.

– Classic toon series returns after recently departing. The Best Man (1999) – Malcolm D. Lee presents this wedding rom-com.

– Malcolm D. Lee presents this wedding rom-com. The Big Lebowski (1998) – The timeless Coen brothers classic about The Dude who is mistaken for a millionaire.

– The timeless Coen brothers classic about The Dude who is mistaken for a millionaire. The Wedding Guest (2018) – Dev Patel action thriller where Patel stars a British man traveling across Pakistan and India.

– Dev Patel action thriller where Patel stars a British man traveling across Pakistan and India. The Wind (2018) – Horror set in the late 1800s about a woman facing the harshness of the untamed land on the Western frontier.

– Horror set in the late 1800s about a woman facing the harshness of the untamed land on the Western frontier. Welcome Home (2018) – Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowki star in this thriller about a couple spending a weekend at a holiday home in Italy but find the homeowner has sinister plans.

What Women Want (2000) – Mel Gibson led romantic comedy

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

2 Hearts (2020) – Romance movie about two couples coming together with a hidden connection.

Alone (Season 7) – Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic.

– Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic. Carnaval (2021) N – Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends.

– Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends. Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series where Appa and Umma are struggling with a medical diagnosis and Janet moves home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N – Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico.

– Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico. Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N – Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama.

– Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) N – A young girl aspires to be a dancer and gets her big break at a drag show.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N – Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title.

– Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title. Summertime (Season 2) N – A return for the Italian soap where it’s summer again and we see how the relationships formed in season 1 land a year later.

– A return for the Italian soap where it’s summer again and we see how the relationships formed in season 1 land a year later. The Girl and the Gun (2019) – Filipino crime thriller about a young woman changing her life dramatically after finding a gun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N – David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse.

– David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse. Feel Good (Season 2) N – The Channel 4 show turned full Netflix Original about a recovering addict and comedian trying to get control of her life.

– The Channel 4 show turned full Netflix Original about a recovering addict and comedian trying to get control of her life. Human: The World Within (Season 1) – PBS docu-series looking into personal stories of how amazing the human body is.

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer.

– Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer. Sweet & Sour (2021) N – Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work.

– Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N – African comedy.

– African comedy. Xtremo (2021) N – A violent and fast-paced action thriller about a retired hitman taking revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N – Documentary on cats. That’s all you need to know.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Vampire Academy – Unclear which version

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Awake (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep.

– Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep. Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N – Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best-fried food.

– Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best-fried food. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – The second and final (?) season of the Bad Boys spinoff series that first debuted on Spectrum.

– The second and final (?) season of the Bad Boys spinoff series that first debuted on Spectrum. Tragic Jungle (2021) N – Spanish language period drama about a woman fleeing the Mayan jungle to escape an arranged marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

A Haunted House 2 (2014) – Marlon Wayans returns and once again finds himself facing off against paranormal beings.

– Marlon Wayans returns and once again finds himself facing off against paranormal beings. Camellia Sisters (2020) – Vietnamese feature film following three royal sisters.

– Vietnamese feature film following three royal sisters. Locombians (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly – Stand-up comedy series.

– New episodes weekly – Stand-up comedy series. Trese (Season 1) N – Animated series from the Philippines based on mythical creatures from the region hiding amongst humans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Lupin (Part 2) N – The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns.

– The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns. Skater Girl (2021) N – Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding.

– Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding. Wish Dragon (2021) N – Netflix’s second major acquisition from Sony Pictures Animation in 2021 directed by Chris Appelhans. Follows a young boy who gets visited by a wish-granting dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Let’s Eat (Season 1) – Thai romantic comedy series.

– Thai romantic comedy series. Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N – Dreamworks second season of the preschooler animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N – 3-episode Elite spinoff series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Black Summer (Season 2) N – The zombie apocalypse continues with the return of this spiritual successor to Z-Nation.

– The zombie apocalypse continues with the return of this spiritual successor to Z-Nation. Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N – New episodes expected weekly from mid-June.

– New episodes expected weekly from mid-June. Katla (Season 1) N – Icelandic drama mystery about a small town changed forever after a volcano eruption.

– Icelandic drama mystery about a small town changed forever after a volcano eruption. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – David O’Russell’s Oscar-winning drama romance starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence once again streams on Netflix.

– David O’Russell’s Oscar-winning drama romance starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence once again streams on Netflix. The Gift (Season 3) N – Turkish fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Family (2020) N – Japanese crime drama about a young man taken into the yakuza from an early age.

– Japanese crime drama about a young man taken into the yakuza from an early age. Elite (Season 4) N – The return of the huge Spanish teen drama with new and returning faces.

Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz.

– Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

– Tamil action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The Rational Life (Season 1) N – Chinese romance series.

– Chinese romance series. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N – Documentary series traveling the world in search of great vacation rentals.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Nevertheless (Season 1) N – Korean romance series about two young people seemingly unsuited for each other but sparks a relationship anyway.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

This Is Pop (Season 1) N – Docuseries that explores untold stories from biggest moments in pop music history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021) N – Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse headline this new rom-com.

Murder by the Coast (2021) N – Spanish true crime documentary about a teen murdered in the late 1990s.

– Spanish true crime documentary about a teen murdered in the late 1990s. The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N – The movie that’s set to wrap up the Spanish language series on Netflix.

– The movie that’s set to wrap up the Spanish language series on Netflix. Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Return of the dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N – Godzilla anime series.

Sisters on Track (2021) N – Sports documentary about three track stars facing different journeys to the Olympics.

– Sports documentary about three track stars facing different journeys to the Olympics. The Naked Director (Season 2) N – One of the biggest live-action titles to come out of Japan returns continuing its adaptation of Zenra Kantoku Muranishi Toru Den.

– One of the biggest live-action titles to come out of Japan returns continuing its adaptation of The Seventh Day (2021) – Horror starring Guy Pearce about a renowned exorcist teaming up with a rookie priest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Sex/Life (Season 1) N – Drama following a love triangle.

– Drama following a love triangle. The A List (Season 2) N – British series comes back for a full Netflix Original season. Teen crime mystery about a symmer camp that turns out to be a waking nightmare.

– British series comes back for a full Netflix Original season. Teen crime mystery about a symmer camp that turns out to be a waking nightmare. The Ice Road (2021) N – Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne headline this thriller about a trucker on a mission to save trapped miners.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Wonder Boy (2019) N – French documentary on Olivier Roustein, artistic director of Balmain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Killing Them Softly (2012) – Brad Pitt stars in this crime thriller about Jackie Cogan, an enforcer hired to restore the peace.

– Brad Pitt stars in this crime thriller about Jackie Cogan, an enforcer hired to restore the peace. The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement N – Anime series that’s effectively the fifth season of The Seven Deadly Sins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

StarBeam (Season 4) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N – Animated feature film taking a rather distorted look back at American history with some of your favorite celebs voicing well-known historic figures.

– Animated feature film taking a rather distorted look back at American history with some of your favorite celebs voicing well-known historic figures. Lying and Stealing (2019) – Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski star in this crime drama about a art thief.

– Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski star in this crime drama about a art thief. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries about a French film & TV producer who was killed in her holiday cottage.

