Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Netflix Originals scheduled to release on Netflix globally (unless stated otherwise) throughout the month of July 2021.

For those in the United Kingdom, you can expect to see Feel Good season 1, which arrived on Netflix globally as an Original last year, on Netflix UK on July 18th, 2021.

English Netflix Originals Coming in July 2021

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Final Season)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Rounding out the fantastic anime set of series to come from Hasbro is the third entry after Siege and Earthrise which released in July 30th, 2020 and December 30th respectively.

The new series dubbed Kingdom will conclude the War for Cybertron trilogy and comes from Polygon Pictures, Allspark Animation and Rooster Teeth.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in July 2021

Sky Rojo (Season 2)

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: July 23rd

The second part (and likely final) of Sky Rojo lands just a couple of months after its initial debut on Netflix to continue the story of the three woman, Carol, Wendy and Gina try and escape their former lives.

There’s lots to expect from season 2 which will continue after the big climax of season 1.

The series comes from Money Heist creator Alex Pina and Vancouver Media.

Summer ’96

Language: Turkish

Coming to Netflix: TBD

New Turkish coming-of-age romantic film directed by Ozan Aciktan.

Here’s what you can expect: