What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Welcome to your most comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout the month of March 2021. Below, we’ll list all the TV series, movies whether that be licensed or Netflix Originals below.

If you’re after a bigger breakdown of the Netflix Originals coming in March 2021, we’re working on that separately and you can also find our April 2021 Netflix Originals list too.

As a quick note, this list will be updated every couple of days if there are new titles to report on. We typically learn of Netflix Originals first with some licensed titles listed 30 days before they’re due to hit. We will also get an expanded list from Netflix towards the end of February.

As of February 21st, Netflix has still yet to release its PR lists.

Now let’s dive into what’s set to arrive in March 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in March 2021

March 2021 Date TBD

Monster (2018) N – Drama starring Jennifer Hudson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

A Perfect Day For Arsenide (Season 1) – Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel.

– Hong Kong based series based on Mr. Pizza’s novel. Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.

– Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N – Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

– Documentary on famed rapper The Notorious B.I.G. Connected – Music documentary on the Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.

– Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

– German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell. Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.

– Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.

– Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle. Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012) – The fourth instalment of the dancing competition series where Emily heads to Miami with the aims at becoming a professional dancer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Men on a Mission (Season 2) N – New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea.

– New Episodes Weekly – Variety and talk show from South Korea. Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.

– Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school. Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romance movie.

– Indonesian romance movie. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles.

– Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles. Dogwashers (2021) N – Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord.

– Colombian Spanish movie about a young aspiring drug lord. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nigerian comedy

– Nigerian comedy Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N – True-crime docu-series looking into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 4) N – The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US.

– The final part of the Pokemon series that arrives exclusively on Netflix US. Sentinelle (2021) N – French war movie about a woman who hunts down the man who did unthinkable things to her sister.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Bombay Rose (2019) N – Animated feature from India about a young dancer escaping an arranged marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Dealer (Season 1) N – French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew.

– French crime series about a music director who finds himself tangled with a drug crew. Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house.

– Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – The excellent docu-series that has traditionally focused on American Football teams now shifts its focus to basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches.

– Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches. The Block Island Sound (2020) – Independent horror movie about a fisherman’s family in peril when a force beings literally killing their business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Just in Time (2021) – Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter.

– Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter. Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix.

– Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix. Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.

Paradise PD (Season 3) N – The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3.

– The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3. The One (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA.

– New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA. Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Audrey (2020) – Documentary that dives into the life of Audrey Hepburn. Directed by Helena Coan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (2021) N – Stand-up specials.

Savages (2012) – Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel.

– Blake Lively, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch, John Travolta, Benicio del Toro and Selma Hayek feature in this action crime thriller about two pot growers going up against the Mexican drug cartel. Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – New kids series with puppets with former first lady, Michelle Obama hosting.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Catch.er – Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders.

– Mystery thriller about a man becoming a prime suspect in his wife’s murders. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021) N – Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top tier universities.

– Looking into the scandal of rich kids being allowed entry into top tier universities. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into the court case of the Belgium politician Bernard Wesphael accused of murdering his wife.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

B: The Beginning (Season 2) N – Long-awaited anime series returns for another season.

– Long-awaited anime series returns for another season. Deadly Illusions (2021) – Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality.

– Thriller about a novelist hiring a woman to become her nanny when she starts to realize the fiction she writes turns to reality. Get the Goat / Cabras Da Peste (2021) N – Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads.

– Spanish action-comedy about two useless cops who are in over their heads. Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (2021) N – Stand-up special.

Skylines (2020) – British sci-fi feature about a virus turning hybrid aliens against the remaining humans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Alien TV (Season 2) N – Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth.

– Kids series where Alien reporters report back home about their findings on Earth. Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny.

– Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3) N – The third season of the sports docu-series taking a look back at the biggest stories in the 2020 F1 season.

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.

– The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss. Who’s the Boss (2020) – Nigerian rom-com.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Hospital (2017) – Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital.

– Malaysian horror set in an abandoned hospital. Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage features in this sci-fi epic about an ancient order of fighters battling powerful space invaders.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N – South African stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the Valve Software MOBA.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

A Week Away (2021) N – Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp.

– Christian musical movie about a troubled teen attending a summer camp. Bad Trip (2020) – Lil Rel Howery and Eric Andre team in this comedy that combines a buddy road-trip comedy and real hidden camera prank show.

Karen does not approve. BAD TRIP hits @netflix March 26th! pic.twitter.com/hYxuM28md9 — Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 19, 2021

The Irregulars (Season 1) N – Sherlock Holmes spin-off series.

What are you looking forward to watching in March? Let us know n the comments below.