Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout March 2023. The month will be big for Netflix as the streaming service will launch a live program for the first time in its history.

Without further ado, here’s what’s coming up in March 2023.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Coming to Netflix in March 2023 TBD

I Am Georgina (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Big Daddy (1999) – Adam Sandler comedy who plays the pinnacle role of his career, Scuba Steve.

– British reality series hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor seeing competitors encouraged to cheat their way to the grand prize. Diary of a Prosecutor (Season 1) – Korean crime courtroom series.

– Korean crime courtroom series. Easy A (2010) – Emma Stone comedy about a high school student who relies on the school’s rumor mill to advance her social and financial standing.

– Reality competition series. Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Volume 2) – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Love Destiny: The Movie (2022) – Thai romantic comedy about a timer traveler obstructing one man’s dreams of marrying a woman from another life.

– Channing Tatum stars in this comedy about a stripper and the remaining Kings of Tampa hit the road to Myrtle Beach to put on one last blow-out performance. National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) – Comedy starring John Belushi.

– Indian thriller. Open Season (2006) – Animated movie featuring the voices of Ashton Kutcher and Steve Martin.

Rango (2011) – Animated movie starring Johnny Depp.

– True story of Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountain climber who became friends with the Dalai Lama at the time of China’s takeover of Tibet. Starring Brad Pitt. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – Rom-com starring Tom Hanks about a widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.

– Classic animated title. The Hangover Trilogy – Todd Phillips comedy franchise starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis. The Hangover (2009) The Hangover: Part II (2011) The Hangover: Part III (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – The final movie in the Lionsgate blockbuster movie franchise, The Hunger Games, sees Katniss Everdeen enter the endgame against President Snow.

– Historical drama featuring Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, and Eric Bana. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me (2023) Netflix Original – Polish book adaptation about a journalist who’s stuck in a relationship she wants to get out of and is given a chance when her ex-boyfriend arrives on the scene.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian comedy.

Karate Sheep (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids’ animated series about two clever sheep who use karate and high-tech gadgets to protect their flock from a hungry wolf.

– Animated series. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original – French crime docuseries looking into Michel Fourniret who is one of France’s most infamous murderers.

Sex/Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the romance series that’s about the love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.

– Tamil drama. This Is Where I Leave You (2014) – Ensemble comedy about four brothers and sisters forced to return to their childhood home and live under the same roof for a week.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Korean crime docuseries looking into four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets. Directed by Jo Seong-hyeon.

– Spanish romantic comedy movie directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa. Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original – Competition reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (2023 – LIVE) Netflix Original – The first ever Netflix Original live production that’ll be streamed at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Ridley Jones (Season 5) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 7th

World War Z (2013) – Brad Pitt stars in this zombie epic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Faraway (2023) Netflix Original – German romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

You (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second half of the latest season of Netflix’s thriller series where Joe continues his stay in London.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Fujii Kaze: Love All Serve All Stadium Live (2022) – Japanese live concert.

– Japanese live concert. Have a nice day! (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy about a retired radio host now working at a grocery store.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) Netflix Original – Idris Elba returns to his role as London police detective John Luther who has to break out of prison to hunt down a serial killer.

Outlast (Season 1) Netflix Original – Survival reality series set in the extreme Alaskan wild.

– India’s Ray Donovan adaptation. The Glory (Part 2) Netflix Original – Hit Korean drama series about a woman enacting revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 14th

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese variety comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

IWGP: Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1) – Japanese crime series.

– Documentary on the rise and controversies surrounding the biggest porn site in the world. The Law of the Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican reality series where twelve athletes compete in the jungle. A spin-off to The Mole.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023) – New animated special in the Barbie universe.

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) – Based on the Mark Millar comic, this action comedy sees Kick-Ass making a comeback when a new supervillain arrives on the scene. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz.

– Based on the Mark Millar comic, this action comedy sees Kick-Ass making a comeback when a new supervillain arrives on the scene. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz. Riddick Movie Franchise: Pitch Black (2000) Riddick (2013) The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)



Shadow and Bone (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of Netflix’s big fantasy drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Agent Elvis (Season 1) Netflix Original – Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit in this animated spy-thriller series.

– Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit in this animated spy-thriller series. Dance 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality competition series.

– French thriller. Maestro in Blue (Season 1) Netflix Original – Greek crime mystery series about a musician who goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.

– Belgian thriller. Pul Pul Molcar (Season 2) – Japanese kids series.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) Netflix Original – An animated feature film based on two-time Newbery Award winner Kate DiCamillo’s novel of the same title.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

Carol (2015) – Romance starring Cate Blanchett.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 21st

We Lost Our Human (Season 1) Netflix Original – Interactive animated comedy adventure about two pets who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared!

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 22nd

Invisible City (Season 2) Netflix Original – Brazillian series.

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) Netflix Original – This docuseries includes never-before-seen material from the infamous 51-day standoff between federal agents and a heavily armed religious group in 1993.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 23rd

Johnny (2023) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 24th

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) Netflix Original – Indian action movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 28th

InuYasha (Seasons 4-5) – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Emergency: NYC (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary that follow the trauma team navigating the bustling city of New York.

Wellmania (Season 1) Netflix Original – Australian comedy series about Liv who has to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude and enrolls into a wellness journey to get better.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 30th

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original – German documentary about a robber who was wrong convicted – or was he?

Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe comedy series about a biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese anime movie based on the popular comic. Shifted to June 2023.

– Taiwanese crime mystery series set in 90s Taipei. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) – Lionsgate movie directed by Tyler Perry.

– Nickelodeon live-action series. Kill Boksoon (2023) Netflix Original – Korean thriller about a woman who leads a double life – as a hired assassin and a single mother with a teenage girl.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2) – Nickelodeon animated series.

Want to see what’s coming to Netflix even further down the road? Check out our initial Netflix Original preview of what’s coming in April 2023.

