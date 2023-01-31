Welcome back to another rundown on what’s set to depart Netflix. Today, we’ll be looking through all the movies and series due to depart the service, specifically in the United States, in March 2023.

Why do things leave Netflix? Netflix clarifies this in its own help center post, stating:

“Netflix licenses TV shows and movies from studios around the world. Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements.”

We typically get word of removals around 30 days out from their removal and will be updating this post constantly throughout the next several weeks. Towards the end of February 2023, Netflix will release a list of additional removals.

Please note that we list titles on the actual date of removal and not the “last day to watch” removal date.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 1st

21 Bridges (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Cake (2014)

Cheer Squad (2016)

Coach Carter (2005)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Frank & Lola (2016)

Gold Statue (2019)

In The Shadow of Iris (2016) – Netflix Original Movie Removal

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

Margin Call (2011)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5) – Removal date moved from February 2023.

Ordinary World (2016)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Sammy & Co (Season 1)

Schubert In Love (2016)

Scream 4 (2011)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Shutter Island (2010)

Soldier (1998)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Speed Kills (2018)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Gift (2015)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir?

Walking Tall (2004)

War (2007)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

What will you be sad to see depart Netflix in March 2023? Let us know in the comments.