‘Murder Mystery 2’ Sets March 2023 Netflix Release Date

After the success of the first Murder Mystery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix has commissioned a sequel for the Adam Sandler comedy. Filming came to an end in 2022, and has since been in post-production. The movie is currently set to premiere sometime in March 2023; here’s our updated first look and preview.

Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie, and the sequel to Netflix’s incredibly successful 2019 comedy, Murder Mystery. Jeremy Garelick replaces Kyle Newacheck as the director of the project, but James Vanderbilt has returned to write the sequel.

Murder Mystery is one of Netflix’s most successful Originals ever, thanks to amassing an audience of over 83 million households. If Murder Mystery 2 was to replicate even half the success of its predecessor we’d suspect Netflix will be incredibly happy.

What is the production status of Murder Mystery 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 18/10/2022)

Filming for Murder Mystery 2 took place in the first few months of 2022. Principal photography began on January 28th, 2022, and lasted for three months before ending on April 26th, 2022.

We know the locations used for filming are Hawaii, in the United States and Paris, France.

Like the first film, production will be handled by Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions.

What is the plot of Murder Mystery 2?

A brief synopsis of the sequel has been made available thus far:

“Detective couple Audrey and Nick get involved in some international intrigue when their pal is kidnapped at his own wedding in the comedy sequel.”

Who are the cast members of Murder Mystery 2?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz.

If you include Uncut Gems, which is a Netflix Original outside of the US, then Sandler will have starred in ten Original films for Netflix.

Joining the cast of Murder Mystery 2 are;

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga

Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah

Mark Strong

Melanie Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith

Kuhoo Verma

Enrique Arce

Tony Goldwyn

Zurin Villanueva

Annie Mumolo

MCU fans will be familiar with John Kani thanks to his brief stint in the franchise as King T’Chaka, the father of T’Challa.

Adeel Akhtar was last seen on Netflix in Enola Holmes as Detective Lestrade, and will reprise his role in Enola Holmes 2. Akhtar was hilarious in the British comedy Four Lions, and a fan favorite in the British cult show Utopia.

The remaining cast members have yet to have their roles revealed, however, we expect the likes of Mark Strong, Melania Laurent and Jodie Turner-Smith to give great, and hilarious performances.

When can we expect to see Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix?

As part of a 2023 slate reveal done by USA Today, they revealed that the movie will be premiering at some point in March 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!