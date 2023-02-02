‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date; Renewed For Multiple Seasons

The Spanish-language hit Wrong Side of the Tracks (Entrevías) has already aired its second season in Spain and is now headed to Netflix everywhere else at the start of March. In addition, the show has also received a two-season renewal order.

Produced by Alea Media, Wrong Side of the Tracks is a Netflix Original in all parts of the world, excluding Spain, where it airs on Telecinco. Eight episodes make up the first season which arrived on Netflix on May 20th, 2022.

In case you’re not familiar, Wrong Side of the Tracks follows Tirso Abantos, a former military man now running a hardware store and seemingly resigned to a quiet life. That’s all upended after a violent sexual assault of his granddaughter which sends him on a path of vengeance.

The series picked up over 11,000 points in the Netflix top 10s, making it the 11th most popular Spanish-language series in 2022, and it picked up 148.06 million global hours watched in the top 10s between May 15th and June 19th, 2022.

Season 2 aired on Telecinco shortly after the conclusion of season 1, airing between March and May 2022.

The second season of Wrong Side of the Tracks will hit Netflix globally on March 1st, 2023.

Wrong Side of the Tracks Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4

The show received a third season order back in November 2022, several months after the second season had wrapped on terrestrial television. Season 3 of the show reportedly began production in February 2023. Per Telecinco, “The appearance of Tirso’s ex-wife and Ezequiel’s amnesiac awakening will be the triggers for the new plots of the series.”

Natalia Dicenta, Michelle Calvó, Óscar Higares, and Álex Medina join the cast in season 3.

verTele! were the first to report the news of the show being renewed for a fourth season with José Coronado confirmed to return as Tirso Abantos.

We should note that just because the series has been renewed doesn’t necessarily mean that it’ll head to Netflix. Given its performance, however, we’re predicting Netflix will continue picking up new seasons.

