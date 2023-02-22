‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ Coming to Netflix Globally in June 2023

The upcoming Black Clover movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is coming to Netflix exclusively, and will be released globally in June 2023.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original Shōnen movie directed by Ayataka Tanemura, and written by Johnny Otoda, and Ai Orii. Pierrot is the animation studio producing the movie.

Black Clover is an extremely popular Shōnen franchise with over 17 million copies of the ongoing manga in circulation, and currently one of the top ongoing anime series. In Japan

When is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer, we previously reported that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was coming to Netflix globally on Friday, March 31st, 2023.

However, as all release dates are subject to change we have now seen that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has been pushed back and will instead be released on Friday, June 16th, 2023.

What is the plot of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

At the time of writing the synopsis for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is under wraps.

Who are the cast members of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Three cast members have been confirmed to be reprising their roles from the Black Clover anime:

Asta – Gakuto Kajiwara

Yuno – Nobunaga Shimazaki

Yami Sukehiro – Junichi Suwabe

Joining the cast in the role of Conrad Leto is Toshihiko Seki, who is most well known for his voice roles of Muzan Kibutsuji in Demon Slayer, Senketsu in Kill La Kill, Duo Maxwell in Mobile Gundam Wing, and many more!

Can I stream the Black Clover anime on Netflix?

Black Clover is available to stream on Netflix, however, there is only a small selection of countries where you can stream the anime;

Japan (4 Seasons)

South Korea (3 Seasons)

India (2 Seasons)

Malaysia (2 Seasons)

Philippines (2 Seasons)

Singapore (2 Seasons)

Thailand (2 Seasons)

In order to access the libraries of the countries above you will need to acquire a VPN.

Will the Black Clover anime come to Netflix globally?

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, however, taking into consideration not every anime fan on Netflix will be familiar with Black Clover it would definitely be in Netflix’s best interest if they could acquire at least the first season of the anime. This way subscribers can familiarise themselves with the franchise, and attract a larger audience for the movie.

Are you excited to watch Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King? Let us know in the comments below!