Welcome to your early look ahead of everything coming to Netflix in November 2022. We’ve got a list of every new movie, series, stand-up special, and anything else set to debut throughout the month.

As always, you’ll want to check out what’s set to leave Netflix throughout November 2022, with dozens of movies and series currently scheduled to depart. You’ll also see some of Netflix’s Christmas lineup drop throughout November!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021) – From SF Studios, Finnish spy thriller about a security office having to make difficult decisions that could save Europe.

– From SF Studios, Finnish spy thriller about a security office having to make difficult decisions that could save Europe. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – New season of the DreamWorks hybrid animation series.

– New season of the DreamWorks hybrid animation series. Man on a Ledge (2012) – Sam Worthington stars in this action thriller about a police psychologist hoping to talk down an ex-con who is looking to jump off a hotel roof.

– Sam Worthington stars in this action thriller about a police psychologist hoping to talk down an ex-con who is looking to jump off a hotel roof. Molang (Multiple Seasons) – Kids animated series.

Oblivion (2013) – Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi movie from Joseph Kosinski about a drone repairman stationed on what remains of Earth.

Still Alice (2014) – Jullianne Moore stars in this Sony Pictures Classics movie about a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease putting her life in turmoil.

– Jullianne Moore stars in this Sony Pictures Classics movie about a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease putting her life in turmoil. The Bad Guys (2022) – Univeral Animation Deal – DreamWorks movie about a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film – Dutch action crime movie about a hacker who has been framed for murder.

– Dutch action crime movie about a hacker who has been framed for murder. Top Gear (Season 31) – More misadventures in the BBC motoring series.

– More misadventures in the BBC motoring series. To Russia With Love (2022) – Filipino romantic comedy about a devoted entrepreneur winning the affections of a free-spirited traveler.

– Filipino romantic comedy about a devoted entrepreneur winning the affections of a free-spirited traveler. Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The return of the Swedish teen romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Colombian series based on the Andres Escobar murder case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A new series from the creator of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store.

– A new series from the creator of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store. Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – From Nanette Burstein, a true crime series on Sally McNeil.

– From Nanette Burstein, a true crime series on Sally McNeil. Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special – French stand-up comedy special.

– French stand-up comedy special. The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series – The Dragon Prince animated series returns for its first of four new seasons after a two-year hiatus.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film – Social issue Nollywood drama.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – Millie Bobby Brown will return to solve another conspiracy.

– Millie Bobby Brown will return to solve another conspiracy. Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Animated Korean series about a high school outcast who leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

– Animated Korean series about a high school outcast who leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series – The first batch of episodes of the revived drama series that Netflix rescued after cancelation. Continues the story of the survivors of Flight 828.

– The first batch of episodes of the revived drama series that Netflix rescued after cancelation. Continues the story of the survivors of Flight 828. The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean romantic drama series.

– Korean romantic drama series. The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1) – Mexican crime drama series about a family that holds wealthy people to ransom. Based on a true story.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Captain Phillips (2013) – Tom Hanks stars in this biopic on what happened when a cargo ship is hijacked by four Somali pirates.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Minions & More (Volume 2) – More animated Illumination specials set in the Minion universe.

– More animated Illumination specials set in the Minion universe. Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sequel to the Dutch holiday movie.

– Sequel to the Dutch holiday movie. Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive quiz game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organization.

– Docuseries looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organization. The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – A refreshed cast will line up the penultimate season of the biopic series on Queen Elizabeth II.

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animated feature film about four young soccer fans teaming up with their idols from the sport.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film – Christmas romantic comedy starring Linsday Lohan as part of her movie deal with Netflix. About an heiress who loses her memory and finds herself in the care of a widower.

– Christmas romantic comedy starring Linsday Lohan as part of her movie deal with Netflix. About an heiress who loses her memory and finds herself in the care of a widower. Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sequel to the 2020 French action thriller.

– Sequel to the 2020 French action thriller. Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish reality series.

– Spanish reality series. State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series –

– Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The second season of the Simon Barry fantasy teen series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – 8-episode docu-series presented by Graham Hancock looking into lost civilizations.

– 8-episode docu-series presented by Graham Hancock looking into lost civilizations. Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – A companion documentary to Netflix’s A Good Nurse about Charlie Cullen at the Somerset Medical Center.

– A companion documentary to Netflix’s A Good Nurse about Charlie Cullen at the Somerset Medical Center. Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish romance movie about a man who’s girlfriend suddenly broke up with him.

– Turkish romance movie about a man who’s girlfriend suddenly broke up with him. Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original Series – Docuseries following Zac Efron who travels to Australia.

– Docuseries following Zac Efron who travels to Australia. Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Elvis Mitchell documentary about African Americans contributions to films released in the 1970s.

– Elvis Mitchell documentary about African Americans contributions to films released in the 1970s. Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi neo-noir comedy thriller.

– Hindi neo-noir comedy thriller. My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animation movie from the Irish studio Cartoon Saloon. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Teletubbies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A refreshed version of the kids classic series updated to reflect the modern world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special – Swedish stand-up special.

– Swedish stand-up special. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive cartoon special of the DreamWorks Television series.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022) – A spiritual sequel to the 2013 Ryan Reynolds movie. Set in the American West in 1876. Starring Jeffrey Donovan.

– A spiritual sequel to the 2013 Ryan Reynolds movie. Set in the American West in 1876. Starring Jeffrey Donovan. Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Competition reality series from Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

¡Que viva México! (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mexican comedy movie.

– Mexican comedy movie. Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film – Swedish comedy about a single mother suiting up to ski Vasaloppet.

– Swedish comedy about a single mother suiting up to ski Vasaloppet. Running for the Truth: Alex Schwazer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian docuseries.

– Italian docuseries. The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film – Thai comedy.

– Thai comedy. The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian drama series.

– Italian drama series. The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Florence Pugh is the tale of a young Irish girl who has eaten nothing since her eleventh birthday and becomes a superstar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – The highly anticipated new series from the creators of the German series Dark. Follows passengers aboard an immigrant ship getting caught in a mysterious riddle.

– The highly anticipated new series from the creators of the German series Dark. Follows passengers aboard an immigrant ship getting caught in a mysterious riddle. Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film – Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The third and final season of the comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

– The third and final season of the comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Orignal Film – Political true crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Spanish teen drama.

Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film – Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld.

– Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld. Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean crime series about a software developer who gets caught in a web of murder through a dating app.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – 10 episodes of kids animated fun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original Special – Third stand-up special from the host of The Daily Show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Wednesday (2022) Netflix Original Series – From MGM Television, a new prequel series of The Addam Family with Tim Burton serving as director and executive producer.

The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original Film – The story of the miraculous journey made by swimming sisters Yusra Mardini and Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Japanese romance series.

– Japanese romance series. The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film – Justin Hartley headlines this new Christmas romcom about a man returning home over the holiday season to settle his estranged mother’s estate.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian crime thriller about a former mafia enforcer and his daughter fleeing to Milan following the death of many family members.

– Italian crime thriller about a former mafia enforcer and his daughter fleeing to Milan following the death of many family members. Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality food series hosted by Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu.

