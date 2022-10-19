‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure’ Sets November 2022 Release Date

Netflix is adding another interactive special to its growing arsenal with the anticipated release of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, which will debut on the service in November 2022.

Running for five seasons, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous recently wrapped up its run on Netflix following its debut in September 2020. The fifth and final season arrived on the service globally on July 21st, 2022.

The animated series came from the long-running deal between Netflix and DreamWorks Television which has seen well over a dozen shows come to Netflix since 2013.

The series came from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, and Scott Kreamer.

Announced in April 2022, we got word that Netflix would release an interactive special at some point in the future. Here’s the logline we were provided at the time:

“In a standalone interactive adventure, the campers, desperate for food, work together to find a hidden stockpile. They must risk everything to uncover clues in search of its location, ultimately exposing previously unknown secrets of Isla Nublar.”

Now we’ve got some first-look images and details about the forthcoming interactive special.

First up the release date. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure is set to release on Netflix globally on November 15th, 2022.

Paul-Mikel Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez will all be returning to voice their respective characters in the new interactive special.

On the Netflix page, they provide an additional synopsis for the special, which they list will last 32 minutes long:

“After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It’s up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.”

A trailer has also been released, available on Netflix itself and the Jurassic World Kids YouTube channel.

For those unaware, interactive specials allow you to control the story you see on screen by making decisions on behalf of the show’s characters. Netflix has over 20 interactive specials to enjoy right now.

This is one of several interactive specials that have hit or set to hit Netflix in the next month or so. Barbie Epic Road Trip arrives towards the end of October and Triviaverse releases in early November.

In other Jurassic World Netflix news, the most recent theatrical release Jurassic World: Dominion, will hit Netflix US in four years.

Are you looking forward to watching Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure on Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments down below.