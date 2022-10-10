‘The Final Score’: Andrés Escobar Netflix Series Releasing in November 2022

The Final Score (known as Goles en Contra in Spanish-speaking regions) is headed to Netflix in early November 2022.

The show was first announced in development in April 2021 alongside eight other Colombian shows showcasing Netflix’s continued investment in local programming for the region. Other shows announced included the released Pálpito, Diomedes, Juanpis, and Perfil Falso.

Here’s how Netflix announced the new series:

“… since we know in Colombia fútbol is religion, this year we will begin production on Goles en Contra, a scripted miniseries about the complicated relationship of Colombian soccer and drug trafficking, created by Pablo Gonzalez and Camilo Prince (Historia de un Crimen: Colmenares, El Robo del Siglo).”

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the 6-episode series:

“Based on the Andrés Escobar murder case, this series explores the complex link between pro soccer and drug cartels during the ’80s and ’90s in Colombia.”

For those unfamiliar with the story of Andrés Escobar, he’s a famous Colombian football player who sadly was murdered following the 1994 FIFA World Cup as a “retaliation” for having scored an own goal.

Dynamo is producing the series, a production company that has worked on a slew of Netflix Originals in the past, including Netflix’s hit series Narcos, Club de Cuervos, The Great Heist, and Pedal to Metal.

The series is rated TV-MA in the United States for having strong language, nudity, and smoking.

Netflix Latin America provided us with first-look pictures for the new series on September 28th and announced the Netflix release date for the series, which will be on November 2nd, 2022. It’s expected that all regions of Netflix will receive The Final Score, although pages for the show don’t exist in every region at the time of publishing.

El pitazo inicial está por sonar. ‘Goles en contra’, la serie basada en la vida de Andrés Escobar, llega el 2 de noviembre, sólo en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/p76AthQaEb — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) September 28, 2022

A teaser has also been released on the Latin American Netflix YouTube channel. If you’re an English speaker, you’ll want to watch the trailer on the Netflix website, given it features English dubs and subtitle options.

Will you be checking out The Final Score on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.