‘First Love’ Romantic J-Drama Series Coming to Netflix in November 2022

While Netflix has a plethora of k-dramas, however, the streaming service has been lacking in the j-drama department. Aside from anime titles, we expect First Love to be one of the most popular Japanese originals on Netflix in 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about First Love season 1 on Netflix.

First Love is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama series written and directed by Kanchiku Yuri. The story of the series is inspired by the works of Japanese singer Hikaru Utada, who has composed and written the songs for the series.

When is the release date for First Love?

We can confirm that First Love will be released on Netflix globally on Thursday, November 24th, 2022.

What is the plot of First Love?

Meeting in the 1990s, they would go on to grow up together in the 2000s. Prior to her accident, Yae Noguchi had planned on becoming a flight attendant. Harumichi Namiki became a pilot for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, only to quit, deciding to go the other way.

Who are the cast members of First Love?

Mitsushima Hikari has been cast in the lead role of Noguchi Yae and will be making her Netflix Original debut in First Love. The actress is known for her work in Japanese movies such as Love Exposure, Pride, and the first live-action adaptation of First Love.

Satoh Takeru has been cast in the lead role of Namik Harumachi. Takeru has already been seen in two Netflix Original movies, having starred as Himura Kenshin in Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning and Rurouni Kenshin: The Final.

Portraying the younger versions of Noguchi Yae and Namiki Harumichi are Yagi Rikako and Kido Taisei. Both actors will be making their Netflix debuts in First Love.

Also joining the cast in further supporting roles are;

Nakao Akiyoshi as Bonji

Araki Towa as Tsuzri

Aoi Yamada as Komori Uta

Hamada Gaku as Taro

Mukai Osamu as Kojin

Iura Arata as Akihiko

Koizumi Kyoko as Noguchi Ikunami

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that the episode count of First Love is 10. Runtimes have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to the release of First Love on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!