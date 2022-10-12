‘The Soccer Football Movie’ To Release on Netflix in November 2022

Netflix has just (partially) unveiled a new animated movie coming soon to the streaming service worldwide. Set to debut in November 2022, the soccer movie is set to feature two huge stars in the sport.

Set to debut on November 9th, the new animated movie has seemingly come out of nowhere and added to the November 2022 lineup. The movie title within the Netflix app notably has the word football crossed out.

On the Netflix page for the new movie, a brief synopsis gives us an idea on what we can expect from the upcoming feature film, which has yet to be rated:

“Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.”

In a short clip on the Netflix page, we can see two huge soccer stars cameo, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Megan Anna Rapinoe feature.

Ibrahimović is best known for his years at A.C. Milan is in the teaser clip rocking his number 9 shirt, which he notably donned during his stint at L.A. Galaxy.

Rapinoe is best known for leading the US women’s team to victory at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup where the United States secured their fourth title.

The Soccer Football Movie will run for 1 hour and 13 minutes.

No details of other voice actors or directors, or even what studio is behind the movie have been announced.

We’ll update you when we’ve got more.

Here’s the first look clip of The Soccer Football Movie that was uploaded onto Netflix, and we’ve also cut out some of the screenshots from the trailer too:

