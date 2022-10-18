‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ Heads to Netflix in November 2022

A sequel to R.I.P.D. will be released in November 2022 and will be headed to Netflix on November 15th, 2022 but only in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

This new movie is a direct-to-video sequel to the original 2013 movie that starred Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds. At the time, the movie was considered one of the biggest box-office duds of the year.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is directed by Paul Leyden and written by both Leyden and Andrew Klein.

The movie has been made largely in secrecy, with only a few reports surfacing in recent months to acknowledge its existence, including the PG-13 rating it was granted in mid-August 2022.

Here’s the official logline for the upcoming sequel:

“Set in the American West of 1876, ‘R.I.P.D.2: Rise of the Damed’ is a spiritual (pardon the pun) sequel to 2013’s ‘R.I.P.D.’ Sheriff Roy Pulsipher isn’t too thrilled about finding himself dead after a shoot out with a notorious outlaw gang, but he does get a second chance to return to earth after being recruited by the R.I.P.D. (Rest In Peace Department.). But avenging his own murder may have to take a back seat to saving the world when a gateway to hell is opened in the old mining town of Red Creek threatening not only the locals… but all of humanity itself.”

Among the cast for the new movie includes:

Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Fargo)

Richard Fleeshman (Call the Midwife)

Jake Choi (Single Parents)

Kerry Knuppe (Pachinko)

Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

Netflix US will be the streaming home of R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned for three years following its release in November, meaning it’ll depart in 2025.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned comes to Netflix US as part of Netflix’s ongoing deal with Universal 1440 and the home entertainment division of Universal Studios.

The deal brings to Netflix day-and-date releases of movies that also get released onto physical and VOD platforms.

In 2022, the deal bought Netflix Rob Zombie’s The Munsters and, more recently, Blade of the 47 Ronin arriving on Netflix in late October 2022.

In previous years, we’ve seen Bobbleheads: The Movie, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Dragonheart: Vengeance, and Tremors: Shrieker Island all released onto the service.

Are you looking forward to the sequel to R.I.P.D. coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.