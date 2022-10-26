‘Behind Every Star’ K-Drama Coming to Netflix Weekly from November 2022

Call My Agent! has now had several adaptations made around the world. Next up is the Korean adaptation that will begin releasing on Netflix weekly in most regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom starting in November 2022.

Call My Agent! was the hit French Netflix series that ran for four seasons and scored international acclaim. It’s already received an Indian adaptation in the form of the 2021 series Call My Agent: Bollywood and now will be subject to a new Korean adaptation.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.”

The main story focuses around Ma Tae Oh who “works as a professional manager and holds the position of general director at Method Entertainment.”

The series airs in South Korea on tvN and heads to Netflix as part of a large output deal Netflix holds with the network.

MyDramaList reports that 12 episodes will make up the first season, with two episodes dropping each week until mid-December 2022. New episodes will head to Netflix on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Here’s the current expected episode release schedule for Behind Every Star (subject to change) on Netflix:

Episode 1 – November 7th

Episode 2 – November 8th

Episode 3 – November 14th

Episode 4 – November 15th

Episode 5 – November 21st

Episode 6 – November 22nd

Episode 7 – November 28th

Episode 8 – November 29th

Episode 9 – December 5th

Episode 10 – December 6th

Episode 11 – December 12th

Episode 12 – December 13th

Who stars in Behind Every Star on Netflix?

You’ll feature plenty of familiar faces from other K-dramas on Netflix and other streamers in Behind Every Star.

Here’s a rundown of the biggest stars:

Heo Sung-tae (played Jang Deok-su in Netflix’s Squid Game)

(played Jang Deok-su in Netflix’s Squid Game) Joo Hyun-young (Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo)

(Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo) Seo Hyun-woo (The Man Standing Next)

(The Man Standing Next) Steven Sang-Hyun Noh (Netflix’s Sense8)

(Netflix’s Sense8) Seo-jim Lee (Wonderful Days)

(Wonderful Days) Sun-Young Kwak (Netflix’s Hospital Playlist)

(Netflix’s Hospital Playlist) Hye-Young Jung (Snowdrop)

(Snowdrop) Shim So-Young (Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls)

Behind Every Star is just one of several K-dramas coming to Netflix in full or weekly throughout November 2022. We’ll continue tracking the new K-dramas coming in November 2022 and if you want to see the full lineup, check out our preview for the month here.

You can add Behind Every Star to your queue and watch the two teasers via the Netflix page.

Let us know in the comments down below if you’re excited for the new comedy K-drama hitting Netflix.