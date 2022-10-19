More ‘Minions’ Shorts Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Another volume of Minion shorts will be headed to Netflix globally in November 2022, just a couple of months after the first volume dropped.

We first reported that Netflix was due to receive two batches of Minions and other shorts back in August 2022, although we didn’t have firm release dates at the time.

The first batch arrived on Netflix on September 22nd, 2022 globally and contained numerous Minions shorts from the Despicable Me franchise.

Among the shorts included were mini-movies like Training Wheels, Puppy, and Yellow Is the New Black. It had a runtime of just under 50 minutes in total.

Since the addition of the title, it’s rocked the Netflix top 10s around the globe and has featured in the hourly top 10 results for three weeks.

Between September 18th and October 9th, 2022, the special picked up 23,280,000 million hours watched globally.

We’ve learned that the second volume is coming to Netflix globally on November 8th, 2022.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new volume:

“Catch animated shorts like “Phil’s Dance Party” and “Binky Nelson Unpacified” in this compilation from the company behind the “Despicable Me” franchise.”

The second volume will have a similar length and features the vocal talents of Reese Witherspoon, Jenny Slate, John C. Reilly, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Tara Strong, Laraine Newman, Danny DeVito, and Ed Helms.

Directors of the various shorts included in volume 2 include Fabrice Joubert, Brian Lynch, Eric Favela, and Bruno Chauffard.

Also, in Minion’s news, we’ve updated our guide to when the summer 2022 blockbuster Minions: The Rise of Gru will be coming to Netflix. It’s expected to hit Netflix in the US in January 2023.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022, keep returning to What’s on Netflix.

