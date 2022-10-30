Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead of everything coming to Netflix in November 2022. We’ve got a list of every new movie, series, stand-up special, and anything else set to debut throughout the month.

As always, you’ll want to check out what’s set to leave Netflix throughout November 2022, with dozens of movies and series currently scheduled to depart. You’ll also see some of Netflix’s Christmas lineup drop throughout November!

Want to look further ahead? We’ve got you covered with a December 2022 Netflix Originals list here.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Kind note: this list takes a lot of time to compile – please credit if you copy and paste it into your own articles.

What’s Coming to Netflix Weekly in November 2022

Love is Blind (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Final episodes on November 2nd

– Final episodes on November 2nd Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Netflix Original Series – Final batch of episodes on November 1st.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Attack on Finland / Omerta 6/12 (2021) – From SF Studios, Finnish spy thriller about a security office having to make difficult decisions that could save Europe.

– From SF Studios, Finnish spy thriller about a security office having to make difficult decisions that could save Europe. Dolphin Tale (2011) – Kids family movie about a friendship between a boy and a dolphin with a wounded tail.

– Kids family movie about a friendship between a boy and a dolphin with a wounded tail. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – New season of the DreamWorks hybrid animation series.

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3) – Comedy Central sketch comedy series created by and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

– Comedy Central sketch comedy series created by and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. Man on a Ledge (2012) – Sam Worthington stars in this action thriller about a police psychologist hoping to talk down an ex-con who is looking to jump off a hotel roof.

– Sam Worthington stars in this action thriller about a police psychologist hoping to talk down an ex-con who is looking to jump off a hotel roof. Mile 22 (2018) – Mark Wahlberg action thriller.

– Mark Wahlberg action thriller. Molang (Multiple Seasons) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Moneyball (2011) – Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this biopic on Billy Beane, a baseball team general manager who develops an ingenious new method of recruiting.

– Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this biopic on Billy Beane, a baseball team general manager who develops an ingenious new method of recruiting. Notting Hill (1999) – Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts star in this British-set romantic comedy.

Oblivion (2013) – Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi movie from Joseph Kosinski about a drone repairman stationed on what remains of Earth.

– Tom Cruise stars in this sci-fi movie from Joseph Kosinski about a drone repairman stationed on what remains of Earth. Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1) – Animated Korean kids series.

Still Alice (2014) – Jullianne Moore stars in this Sony Pictures Classics movie about a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease putting her life in turmoil.

– Jullianne Moore stars in this Sony Pictures Classics movie about a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease putting her life in turmoil. The Bad Guys (2022) – Univeral Animation Deal – DreamWorks movie about a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens.

The Bodyguard (1992) – Kevin Costner’s action musical epic.

– Kevin Costner’s action musical epic. The Ghost (2022) – Indian SVOD debut on Netflix – About a former agent who unleashes his lethal skills to protect his sister.

– Indian SVOD debut on Netflix – About a former agent who unleashes his lethal skills to protect his sister. The Legend of Zorro (2005) – Antonio Banderas features in this action romance about the infamous masked crusader.

– Antonio Banderas features in this action romance about the infamous masked crusader. The Little Rascals (1994) – Kids movie inspired by Hal Roach’s Our Gang series.

– Kids movie inspired by Hal Roach’s Our Gang series. The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) – The reboot to Little Rascals released 20 years later.

– The reboot to Little Rascals released 20 years later. The Pink Panther (2006) – The first rebooted Pink Panther movie starring Steve Martin.

– The first rebooted Pink Panther movie starring Steve Martin. The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Takeover (2022) Netflix Original Film – Dutch action crime movie about a hacker who has been framed for murder.

– Dutch action crime movie about a hacker who has been framed for murder. Think Like a Man (2012) – Ensemble rom-com featuring Kevin Hart and Gabrielle Union.

– Ensemble rom-com featuring Kevin Hart and Gabrielle Union. Top Gear (Season 31) – More misadventures in the BBC motoring series.

– More misadventures in the BBC motoring series. To Russia With Love (2022) – Filipino romantic comedy about a devoted entrepreneur winning the affections of a free-spirited traveler.

– Filipino romantic comedy about a devoted entrepreneur winning the affections of a free-spirited traveler. Training Day (2001) – Action movie about a rookie cop spending his first day in the LA narcotics department. Starring Denzel Washington.

– Action movie about a rookie cop spending his first day in the LA narcotics department. Starring Denzel Washington. Up in the Air (2009) – George Clooney headlines this romantic comedy about a man who’s job is to fly around firing people.

– George Clooney headlines this romantic comedy about a man who’s job is to fly around firing people. Young Royals (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The return of the Swedish teen romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 2nd

Killer Sally (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – From Nanette Burstein, a true crime series on Sally McNeil.

– From Nanette Burstein, a true crime series on Sally McNeil. The Final Score (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Colombian series based on the Andres Escobar murder case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 3rd

Blockbuster (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A new series from the creator of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store.

– A new series from the creator of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine set in the last remaining Blockbuster video rental store. Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021) – Lebanese drama about a couple deciding to leave the toxic pollution of where they live in Beirut to build a home in the mountains.

– Lebanese drama about a couple deciding to leave the toxic pollution of where they live in Beirut to build a home in the mountains. David (2013) – Indian drama movie.

– Indian drama movie. Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) Netflix Original Special – French stand-up comedy special.

– French stand-up comedy special. The Dragon Prince (Season 4 – Mystery of Aaravos) Netflix Original Series – The Dragon Prince animated series returns for its first of four new seasons after a two-year hiatus.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 4th

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (2022) Netflix Original Film – Social issue Nollywood drama.

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – Millie Bobby Brown will return to solve another conspiracy.

– Millie Bobby Brown will return to solve another conspiracy. Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Animated Korean series about a high school outcast who leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

– Animated Korean series about a high school outcast who leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance. Lusala (2019) – African drama about an adopted boy forced to leave home and start on his own.

– African drama about an adopted boy forced to leave home and start on his own. Manifest (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original Series – The first batch of episodes of the revived drama series that Netflix rescued after cancelation. Continues the story of the survivors of Flight 828.

– The first batch of episodes of the revived drama series that Netflix rescued after cancelation. Continues the story of the survivors of Flight 828. Scarlet Hill (Season 1) – Vietnamese mystery crime series.

– Vietnamese mystery crime series. Simon Calls (2020) – Portuguese indie coming-of-age movie about a teen coming from a broken home.

– Portuguese indie coming-of-age movie about a teen coming from a broken home. Soa – Portuguese documentary from Raquel Castro.

– Portuguese documentary from Raquel Castro. The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020) – Portuguese documentary about a woman’s examination of her family history evolves into a meditation on life, death and the emotional impact of shared grief.

– Portuguese documentary about a woman’s examination of her family history evolves into a meditation on life, death and the emotional impact of shared grief. The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean romantic drama series.

– Korean romantic drama series. The Secrets of the Greco Family (Season 1) – Mexican crime drama series about a family that holds wealthy people to ransom. Based on a true story.

– Mexican crime drama series about a family that holds wealthy people to ransom. Based on a true story. Uyire

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 5th

Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Investigative documentary looking into the female sexual wellness company that is subject to an FBI investigation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Captain Phillips (2013) – Tom Hanks stars in this biopic on what happened when a cargo ship is hijacked by four Somali pirates.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Behind Every Star (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original Series – Korean remake of the Call My Agent! series.

– Korean remake of the Call My Agent! series. Deepa & Anoop (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Kids cartoon series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Minions & More (Volume 2) – More animated Illumination specials set in the Minion universe.

– More animated Illumination specials set in the Minion universe. Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sequel to the Dutch holiday movie.

– Sequel to the Dutch holiday movie. Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive quiz game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 9th

Angels & Demons (2009) – Tom Hanks headlines this adaptation of the Dan Brown novel directed by Ron Howard.

– Tom Hanks headlines this adaptation of the Dan Brown novel directed by Ron Howard. FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organization.

– Docuseries looking into the power struggles and politics of the football organization. The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – A refreshed cast will line up the penultimate season of the biopic series on Queen Elizabeth II.

The Railway Man (2013) – Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman star in this historical biopic.

– Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman star in this historical biopic. The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animated feature film about four young soccer fans teaming up with their idols from the sport.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 10th

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film – Christmas romantic comedy starring Linsday Lohan as part of her movie deal with Netflix. About an heiress who loses her memory and finds herself in the care of a widower.

– Christmas romantic comedy starring Linsday Lohan as part of her movie deal with Netflix. About an heiress who loses her memory and finds herself in the care of a widower. Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film – Sequel to the 2020 French action thriller.

– Sequel to the 2020 French action thriller. Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish reality series.

– Spanish reality series. State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series –

– Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The second season of the Simon Barry fantasy teen series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 11th

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – 8-episode docu-series presented by Graham Hancock looking into lost civilizations.

– 8-episode docu-series presented by Graham Hancock looking into lost civilizations. Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – A companion documentary to Netflix’s A Good Nurse about Charlie Cullen at the Somerset Medical Center.

– A companion documentary to Netflix’s A Good Nurse about Charlie Cullen at the Somerset Medical Center. Dinner At My Place (2022) – African romantic comedy about a young man finding his plans for asking the big question upended by an overdramatic ex.

– African romantic comedy about a young man finding his plans for asking the big question upended by an overdramatic ex. Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish romance movie about a man who’s girlfriend suddenly broke up with him.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2 – Down Under) Netflix Original Series – Docuseries following Zac Efron who travels to Australia.

– Docuseries following Zac Efron who travels to Australia. Goosebumps (2015) – Jack Black stars in this fantasy movie about a teenager who has to face demons unleashed in her town.

– Jack Black stars in this fantasy movie about a teenager who has to face demons unleashed in her town. Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Elvis Mitchell documentary about African Americans contributions to films released in the 1970s.

– Elvis Mitchell documentary about African Americans contributions to films released in the 1970s. Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (Seasons 1-2) – MTV reality series.

– MTV reality series. Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film – Hindi neo-noir comedy thriller.

– Hindi neo-noir comedy thriller. My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animation movie from the Irish studio Cartoon Saloon. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Something Necessary (2013) – African drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 12th

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022) – Sony First Window – The romance adaptation from Sony Pictures coming exclusive to Netflix for the next 18 months.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Stutz (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Phil Stutz is a leading psychiatrist who sits down with actor Jonah Hill.

– Phil Stutz is a leading psychiatrist who sits down with actor Jonah Hill. Teletubbies (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – A refreshed version of the kids classic series updated to reflect the modern world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy.

– Stand-up comedy. Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) Netflix Original Special – Swedish stand-up special.

– Swedish stand-up special. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) Netflix Original Special – Interactive cartoon special of the DreamWorks Television series.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022) – A spiritual sequel to the 2013 Ryan Reynolds movie. Set in the American West in 1876. Starring Jeffrey Donovan.

– A spiritual sequel to the 2013 Ryan Reynolds movie. Set in the American West in 1876. Starring Jeffrey Donovan. Run for the Money (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Competition reality series from Japan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 16th

¡Que viva México! (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mexican comedy movie.

In Her Hands (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Zarifa Ghafari at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest ever to hold the position.

– Zarifa Ghafari at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest ever to hold the position. Mind Your Manners (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series teaching you etiquette lessons with the help fo Sara Jane Ho.

– Reality series teaching you etiquette lessons with the help fo Sara Jane Ho. Off Track (2022) Netflix Original Film – Swedish comedy about a single mother suiting up to ski Vasaloppet.

– Swedish comedy about a single mother suiting up to ski Vasaloppet. Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Brazillian hip-hop doc.

– Brazillian hip-hop doc. The Lost Lotteries (2022) Netflix Original Film – Thai comedy.

– Thai comedy. The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian drama series.

– Italian drama series. The Wonder (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Florence Pugh is the tale of a young Irish girl who has eaten nothing since her eleventh birthday and becomes a superstar.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 17th

1899 (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – The highly anticipated new series from the creators of the German series Dark. Follows passengers aboard an immigrant ship getting caught in a mysterious riddle.

Bantú Mama (2022) – ARRAY Releasing drama about a woman who seeks refuge with 3 minors.

– ARRAY Releasing drama about a woman who seeks refuge with 3 minors. Christmas With You (2022) Netflix Original Film – Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Dead to Me (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The third and final season of the comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

– The third and final season of the comedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) Netflix Orignal Film – Political true crime documentary.

– Political true crime documentary. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – Docuseries on the 20-year-old trying to win a fighter jet in a Pepsi sweepstakes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Elite (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Spanish teen drama.

– Spanish teen drama. Inside Job (Part 2) Netflix Original Series – Adult animated series from Shion Takeuchi returns for more mayhem.

– Adult animated series from Shion Takeuchi returns for more mayhem. Reign Supreme (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – French hip-hop drama series.

Slumberland (2022) Netflix Original Film – Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld.

– Jason Momoa stars in this new fantasy family movie about a young girl discovering a secret map to magical dreamworld. Somebody (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean crime series about a software developer who gets caught in a web of murder through a dating app.

– Korean crime series about a software developer who gets caught in a web of murder through a dating app. The Cuphead Show! (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The final batch of episodes of the initial order for the kids video game cartoon adaptation.

– The final batch of episodes of the initial order for the kids video game cartoon adaptation. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 5) Netflix Original Series – Two Christmas-themed episodes that sees bakers compete to win the top prize.

– Two Christmas-themed episodes that sees bakers compete to win the top prize. The Violence Action (2022) Netflix Original Film – Japanese movie about a college student who is also a part-time assassin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 21st

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – 10 episodes of kids animated fun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

LEGO: City Adventures (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) Netflix Original Special – Third stand-up special from the host of The Daily Show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 23rd

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – British docu-series looking back at the deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.

– British docu-series looking back at the deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix Original Film – British Christmas movie that sees a widowed father inherit a farm.

– British Christmas movie that sees a widowed father inherit a farm. Lesson Plan (2022) Netflix Original Film –

– Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Mexican cooks keep the taco tradition alive and experiment with new flavors in the US.

The Boxtrolls (2014) – Stop motion animated movie based on the 2005 novel Here Be Monsters!.

– Stop motion animated movie based on the 2005 novel Here Be Monsters!. The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original Film – The story of the miraculous journey made by swimming sisters Yusra Mardini and Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

– The story of the miraculous journey made by swimming sisters Yusra Mardini and Sarah Mardini who fled as refugees from war-torn Syria all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Unbroken Voice (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Colombian romance novella series about Arelys Henao persuing her dream of a singing career.

– Colombian romance novella series about Arelys Henao persuing her dream of a singing career. Wednesday (2022) Netflix Original Series – From MGM Television, a new prequel series of The Addam Family with Tim Burton serving as director and executive producer.

Who’s a Good Boy? (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mexican movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 24th

First Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Japanese romance series.

Southpaw (2015) – Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this boxing movie about a man trying to get his life back on track. Directed by Kurt Sutter.

– Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this boxing movie about a man trying to get his life back on track. Directed by Kurt Sutter. The Noel Diary (2022) Netflix Original Film – Justin Hartley headlines this new Christmas romcom about a man returning home over the holiday season to settle his estranged mother’s estate.

– Justin Hartley headlines this new Christmas romcom about a man returning home over the holiday season to settle his estranged mother’s estate. The Vanishing (2018) – Gerard Butler mystery thriller.

– Gerard Butler mystery thriller. Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) – An ambitious married woman’s temptation by a handsome billionaire leads to betrayal, recklessness, and forever alters the course of her life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 25th

Blood & Water (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – South African series returns. As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger.

– South African series returns. As another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one — but their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Dives into the Epstein story and looks into the woman who may hold the key to unlocking the heinous crimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Special – Animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

The Creature Cases (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Next batch of episodes where Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals!

– Next batch of episodes where Sam and Kit are blasted back in time to the Ice Age and meet some wooly new pals! Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – Joe Berlinger returns for the third entry in the Crime Scene docuseries.

– Joe Berlinger returns for the third entry in the Crime Scene docuseries. Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 30th

A Man of Action (2022) Netflix Original Film – Spanish-language movie inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia.

– Spanish-language movie inspired by the life of Lucio Urtubia. Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. My Name Is Vendetta (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian crime thriller about a former mafia enforcer and his daughter fleeing to Milan following the death of many family members.

– Italian crime thriller about a former mafia enforcer and his daughter fleeing to Milan following the death of many family members. Snack vs. Chef (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality food series hosted by Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu.

– Reality food series hosted by Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu. Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – A cure for some and a curse for others, widely prescribed patients and experts examine anti-anxiety medication in this revealing documentary.

The Lost Patient (2022) Netflix Original Film – French movie about a man waking up with no memory of the night before and his entire family murdered.

Looking ahead, you can find some of the December 2022 releases here.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments.