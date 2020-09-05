First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Welcome to an extremely early look at what’s set to hit Netflix throughout the month of October 2020 in the United States. We’ll take you through all the new TV series and movies coming up headlined by the likes of The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Please note: this list will grow over time as and when we learn of new titles. We’re expecting a full list from Netflix in either the third or final week of September 2020.

Expected October 2020 Releases

La Révolution (Season 1) N – French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution.

– French epic drama series about the reimagined history of the French Revolution. MANK (2020) N – Feature film from David Fincher based on the creation of Citizen Kane.

– Feature film from David Fincher based on the creation of Citizen Kane. The One (Season 1) N – Science fiction series.

– Science fiction series. Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Ballet series based on the book including Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson, and others.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st, 2020

44 Cats (Season 2) – Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens.

– Children’s animated series following cool cats and kittens. Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective.

– More animated spy missions with the internationally known detective. Good Morning Verônica / Bom Dia, Verônica (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller series about a police clerk investigating two neglected cases.

Hunt for Wilderpeople (2016) – Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush.

– Highly decorated indie-comedy movie that’s about a young boy and his foster uncle who go missing in the New Zealand bush. Human Nature (2019) – Documentary looking into CRISPR which is a medical breakthrough and opens the door to curing diseases.

– Documentary looking into CRISPR which is a medical breakthrough and opens the door to curing diseases. Sword Art Online (Season 3) – Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave.

– Set in the virtual MMORPG we follow Kirito who continues his efforts to understand how he got there and how to leave. The Outpost (2020) – War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters.

– War drama following a small band of US troops who have to defend themselves against Taliban fighters. The Parkers (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy sitcom series featuring Mo’Nique that aired from 1999 to 2004.

– Comedy sitcom series featuring Mo’Nique that aired from 1999 to 2004. The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012) – Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman.

– Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Piven voices characters in this animated Oscar-nominated feature from Aardman. The Worst Witch (Season 4) N – British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing.

– British kid series based on Jill Murphy’s book returns for another outing. We Have Always Lived in the Castle (2018) – Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets.

– Mystery thriller with Alexandra Daddario about a family living in isolation when a thief comes and threatens their secrets. Yogi Bear (2010) – The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear.

– The reboot of the classic animated character with a documentary filmmaker heading to Jellystone Park to document Yogi Bear. You Cannot Hide / No te puedes esconder (Season 1) – Spanish novela series about a nurse and her daughter fleeing Mexico and living under new identities in Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Emily in Paris (Season 1) N – Romance series about a marketing executive landing a dream job in Paris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age documentary series.

– Coming-of-age documentary series. The 40-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40.

– Radha Blank writes and directs this Sundance festival winner comedy-drama about a woman who reinvents herself as a rapper before she turns 40. The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – The next horror installment from Mike Flanagan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Half & Half (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement.

– Sitcom series from Jeffrey Klarik about two half-sisters living together albeit often in disagreement. One on One (Multiple Seasons) – Sitcom series from Eunetta T. Boone about a sportscaster who becomes a full-time Dad.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Grand Army (Season 1) N – Coming-of-age series following five high school students.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Sacha Baron Cohen stars in this biopic legal drama written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Was originally set for cinemas but Netflix picked it up.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Rebecca (2020) N – British romantic thriller from Ben Wheatley.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen produced horror flick.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated feature film.

– Animated feature film. The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1) N – Period-drama series based on the novel.

