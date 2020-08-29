Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2020

It’s time to look ahead at the Netflix Originals currently planned for release in November 2020. This will be an ever-updating look at the Original movies and TV series set for release throughout the month and at the moment, is headlined by The Crown season four.

If you’re wanting to go back a month and see what’s coming up in October 2020 we’ve got a preview for that, we’ve also got upcoming previews for the Christmas titles and Halloween titles coming up soon so stand by for those.

As always, release dates are subject to change and we suspect we’ll get the full list of what’s set to come in November 2020 towards the end of October 2020.

Undercover (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 8th

Netflix has several titles in its Originals library called Undercover but in this instance, we’re referring to the Belgian crime drama series.

The new season aired on Eén and will debut on Netflix in November. Undercover follows agents infiltrating and exposing large drug operations.

The Crown (Season 4)

Netflix Release Date: November 15th

One of the shining jewels in the Netflix content crown is the continued biographical series from Peter Morgan documenting the reign of Queen Elizabeth.

Season four brings us to the end of the 1970s and will see us finding out Prince Charles’s future bride and have us introduced to the brand new British Prime Minister (played by Gillian Anderson).

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix Release Date: TBD

One of the headlines from Netflix’s fall movie lineup is the upcoming adaptation of the memoir by J. D. Vance directed by Ron Howard.

The movie, which features the talents of Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso takes a look at a modern exploration of the American Dream.

A Queen is Born (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

New Brazillian reality series presented by drag queens Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister. The series is a mix between Drag Race and Queer Eye where new aspiring Drag Queens learn from the best.

Netflix Originals Unconfirmed for November 2020

These titles below are currently being reported by Netflix as releasing in November 2020 but are often preliminary dates meaning they’re subject to change still.

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) – Kids animated series – November 3rd

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – Kids animated movie – excludes US & CA – November 5th

What-To-Doodles – Kids animated series – November 17th

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Christmas movie – November 19th

With thanks to Filmes-Netflix for some of the dates listed above.