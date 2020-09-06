‘Carmen Sandiego’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in October 2020

More Carmen Sandiego adventures are just around the corner with season 3 of the hit animated kids series arriving on Netflix globally on October 1st, 2020. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Let’s quickly bring you up to speed if you’re not familiar with Carmen Sandiego. The series is based on the franchise that was originally created by Broderbund about a modern-day Robin Hood female figure that travels the globe solving crimes and returning stolen items.

The first season touched down on Netflix in January 2019 with the second season following in October 2019.

The third season was announced back in April 2020.

An interactive special arrived on Netflix earlier in the year on March 10th entitled Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.

As for what we can expect remains to be seen although the show’s account has teased we’ll be visiting new locations which could include Lagos in Nigeria, Seoul in South Korea, Venice in Italy, San Jose in Costa Rica, or Atlanta in the United States.

There’s also some great speculation and a wish list posted by a fan account on YouTube we’ve posted below.

When will Carmen Sandiego be on Netflix?

As first Tweeted out by the show’s official account, all of season 3 is due to release on Netflix globally on October 1st, 2020. It’ll drop at 12:00 AM PST so if you’re hoping to stay up to catch it, you’ll need to translate that time to your timezone.

New capers, new travels, and even more #CarmenSandiego. Season 3 premieres October 1 on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/5o9uPDpv0y — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) September 3, 2020

If you’re desperate for more Carmen Sandiego, the show’s official site links you to resources such as some of the new board games produced as well as the ever-growing book library for the caped detective.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Carmen Sandiego on Netflix? Let us know down below.