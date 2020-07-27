Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Welcome to your early look at the Netflix Originals currently scheduled to hit Netflix (mostly globally) throughout the month of October 2020.
October will see some of the biggest movies of the fall schedule headlined undoubtedly by the new entry from David Fincher, Mank.
If you’re looking for more of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2020, you’ll have to wait until mid-September 2020 when we start getting word of what’s coming up next on Netflix.
The Trial of The Chicago 7 (2020)
Netflix Release Date: October 16th, 2020
Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this promising historical drama taking us back to the late 1960s and covering the seven people on trial for their involvement in the DNC rioting in Chicago.
Among the cast is Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, and Alex Sharp.
Cadaver
Netflix Release Date: October 22nd, 2020
Cadaver (or Kadaver as it’s known in Norway) is a horror movie written and directed by Jarand Herdal.
Set in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster, we follow a family attending a subsequent charitable event where people are mysteriously disappearing.
Mank
Netflix Release Date: TBD
Our most anticipated movie of the month (and perhaps the entire year) is the next Netflix project from the famed director, David Fincher. In this movie, shot entirely in black and white, we’ll be following the development of the movie, Citizen Kane.
Among the cast for Mank includes Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Leven Rambin.
La Révolution
Netflix Release Date: TBD
Announced on Bastille day, Netflix’s expansion into French dramas seem to climax with this upcoming period drama series.
Expected to cover the French revolution, the only synopsis we’ve been given so far is “The 1% can be bloodied.”
Françaises, Français : voici les visages de la Révolution.
La série arrive en octobre 2020. pic.twitter.com/HqyjaQM41N
— Netflix France (@NetflixFR) July 15, 2020
The One
Netflix Release Date: TBD
Set in the future, this 10-episode TV adaptation of the novel of the same name is about what would happen when a simple DNA test would be able to tell you who your soul mate is.
View this post on Instagram
THE ONE, a série da NetFlix que estreia em Outubro e da qual, orgulhosamente faço parte, acabou ontem em Lisboa. Melhor final não podia ter, acabar no nosso país e nesta cidade que amo. É tempo de falar de quem normalmente não aparece na ponta do icebergue, mas eles são a origem e a sustentabilidade desta frágil profissão. Falo-vos da @mateus_cecilia e da @subtitle_talent, o Steve Cash e o Richard Cook. A minha agente em Portugal e os meus agentes internacionais, respectivamente. A vida revela-se prenhe em amor, amizade, profissionalismo e na vontade de irmos mais longe. A vocês, meus companheiros, agradeço, pois nunca estou só. Uma permanente educação. . The shooting for me of THE ONE, the NetFlix series that debuts in October and which I am proud to be part of, ended yesterday in Lisbon. There could be no better ending, than in my country and in this city that I love. It is time to talk about those who do not normally appear at the tip of the iceberg, but who are the fundamental base and structure of this fragile profession. I’m talking about @mateus_cecilia and @subtitle_talent, Steve Cash and Richard Cook. My agent in Portugal and my international agents, respectively. Life reveals itself to be full of love, friendship, professionalism, always with the desire to go further. I thank you, my dear friends, for I am never alone. A permanent education. . #actor #portugueseactor @mateus_cecilia @subtitle_talent @netflixuk @netflixpt
Rumored Netflix Original Releases for October 2020
These are by no means confirmed by Netflix but we’ve heard that these could release in October. Pinch of salt!
- Selena: The Series was originally rumored for October 2020 but apparently that could no longer be the case.
If you mean for The Selena Series unfortunately Q. Productions has postponed the release date because of the rise of COVID cases. Mr. Abraham isn't sure of the date for now. Sorry :( https://t.co/Sk7k6qcmCr
— Selena Quintanilla – Perez (@SelenaFlorDeTX) July 24, 2020
What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.