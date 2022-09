It’s time to look at everything coming to Netflix in October 2022. This is an early look at all the new TV shows and movies set to debut on Netflix (specifically in the US) throughout October, including new Netflix Originals and licensed titles.

As always, you’ll want to check up on removals before diving into what’s new throughout the month. You can find the nearly 100 titles set to depart throughout October 2022 here which includes Schitt’s Creek and dozens of high-profile movies.

Now let’s dive into everything coming up next month:

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2022

October 2022 TBD

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Follows sixteen-year-old Nathan, the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

Call Me By Your Name (2017) – Timothée Chalamet stars in this Italian-produced LGBTQ movie set in the summer of 1983. Follows a 17-year-old forming a life-changing bond with a research assistant.

City Slickers (1991) – Western about three friends facing midlife crises and train to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal.

– Western about three friends facing midlife crises and train to become cowboys. Starring Billy Crystal. Land of the Lost (2009) – After uncovering a portal to an alternate universe populated by strange creatures, Dr. Rick Marshall must navigate a dangerous new world. Starring Will Ferrell and Danny McBride.

Last Seen Alive (2022) – Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Gerard Butler features in this action thriller that will make its SVOD debut on Netflix. Mr & Mrs. Smith (2005) – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie star in this romantic comedy with a twist.

Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team up in this action-comedy. Rush Hour 3 (2007) – The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo.

– The third and final (?) entry for the Rush Hour duo. Walking Tall (2004) – Dawyne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired solider returning home to a world that’s changed beyond recognition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Reality series from Spain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4) Netflix Original Kids Series – Chip’s ongoing kindergarten adventures have her trying new things, making new friends and even traveling to new places – all with help from her secret mouse pal, Potato.

Jexi (2019) – Adam DeVine stars in this comedy about a man who falls in love with his phone and it falls in love with him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special telling stories of sucking snot out of his daughter’s nose, meeting Saudi officials and becoming famous.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Water (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish drama.

– Polish drama. Jumping from High Places (2022) Netflix Original Film – Italian romantic comedy.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell.

– Blumhouse’s adaptation of the Stephen King short novel. Starring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell. Nailed It! (Season 7) Netflix Original Series – Baking competition series.

– Baking competition series. Togo (2022) Netflix Original Film – Crime movie about a man who looks after cars parked on his turf and must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary – British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

– British docu-series from Olly Lambert about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – About a Chinese man leaving his home to pursue his passion of Romanian literature and culture.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Limited Series) Netflix Original Documentary – New audio tapes of the infamous killer presented in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger.

– New audio tapes of the infamous killer presented in this docuseries by Joe Berlinger. Glitch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean comedy thriller series.

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) Netflix Original Film – Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

– Mila Kunis produces and stars in this adaptation of the Jessica Knoll book. About a successful woman in New York City finds her life upended when she is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Man on Pause (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old.

– Turkish comedy about a 50-something man looking to change his life after hitting 50 years old. Oddballs (Season 1) Netflix Original Kids Series – From the creators of the YouTube Channel comes this series based on bubble-shaped James questioning everything with his friends.

The Midnight Club (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories.

– From Mike Flanagan, a new teen adaptation set in a hospice for terminally ill teens who all tell each other scary stories. The Mole (Season 1) – Released Weekly for 3 Weeks – Netflix Original Series – This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner.

– This is a rebooted reality series hosted by Alex Wagner. The Redeem Team (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – How the US team bounced back at the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Spirit Rangers (2022) Netflix Original Series – Animated series focusing on Native American tribes and the majestic landscapes of national parks.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Someone Borrowed (2022) Netflix Original Film – Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will.

– Brazillian romantic comedy about a man fulfilling his mother’s wish by hiring an actress to play his fiancee so he doesn’t get written out of the will. The Cage (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New romantic comedy series from Kuwait.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Mexican crime TV series.

– Mexican crime TV series. Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Antoni Porowski hosts this new cooking competition series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) Netflix Original Kids Series – Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series.

– Second batch of episodes of the animated kids series. The Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Biopic series on the creation of Spotify.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian romantic drama series.

– Italian romantic drama series. Holy Family (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Italian series about a family hiding a shocking secret in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – A father, played by Marlon Wayans, and his teenage daughter, played by Priah Ferguson, are forced to team up and save their town in this Nightmare at the Museum-esque movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – The new season features familiar faces like Mrs. Obama and world-renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities from all over the globe who all share the same passion for food and fun!

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) Netflix Original Special – Musical documentary on the Japanese singer.

– Musical documentary on the Japanese singer. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) Netflix Original Documentary – Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal.

– Food docu-series presented by Philip Rosenthal. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) Netflix Original Documentary – Halloween Release – Releasing over three weeks, more mysteries unraveled.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

The School for Good and Evil (2022) Netflix Original Movie – Halloween Release – Based on the book by Soman Chainani, this new fantasy movie sees two best friends battling each other in an echanted school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Barbarians (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – German-language historical drama.

– German-language historical drama. Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary – Margaret Brown directs and is subject to this documentary on the last ship to arrive in the US carrying slaves.

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Two new episodes daily through October 28th – del Toro brings a new anthology horror series to Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Robbing Mussolini (2022) Netflix Orignal Film – Italian military drama.

The Good Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Film – An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home — until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light. Starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Halloween Release – Animated series. Renewed for season 2.

Romantic Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New anime series based on the the manga by Wataru Momose.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) Netflix Original Film – Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

– Starring Daniel Brühl this war movie a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. Big Mouth (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Animated coming-of-age series returns.

– Animated coming-of-age series returns. Drink Masters (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.

– Twelve of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master. Wendell & Wild (2022) Netflix Original Film – Halloween Release – Stop-motion animated movie from esteemed director Henry Selick. Follows two demons who are attempting to move over the land of the living.

Wnat to look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix in November? We’ve got all the Netflix Originals listed for release here.