Welcome to your comprehensive look ahead at what will arrive on Netflix in October 2023. Below, we'll run through all the currently planned new movies, series, and games headed to the service throughout the month.

As always, keep an eye on our removals list for October 2023, where we’ll list all the movies and shows set to depart throughout the month.

As a quick reminder, this is a live article that’ll be constantly updated throughout September and into October 2023 as and when we learn of new releases on the way. Keep it bookmarked!

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Note: This list will primarily cover the Netflix US releases – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix October 2023 Weekly

The Great British Baking Show (Collection 11) Netflix Original – New episodes Fridays.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

Note: 67 new releases eventually arrived on October 1st – see the full list in our roundup.

60 Days In (Season 4) – Reality series

– Reality series A Beautiful Mind (2001) – Ron Howard’s biopic on Josh Nash.

– Ron Howard’s biopic on Josh Nash. American Beauty (1999) – Sam Mendes directs this multi-Oscar-winning Kevin Spacey drama.

– Sam Mendes directs this multi-Oscar-winning Kevin Spacey drama. Backdraft (1991) – Two Chicago firefighter brothers, who don’t get along, have to work together while a dangerous arsonist is on the loose.

– Two Chicago firefighter brothers, who don’t get along, have to work together while a dangerous arsonist is on the loose. Blessers (2019) – South African comedy.

– South African comedy. Casper (1995) – Family comedy starring Bill Pullman.

– Family comedy starring Bill Pullman. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Steven Spielberg directs this biopic on a con man and the detective who tracked him down.

– Steven Spielberg directs this biopic on a con man and the detective who tracked him down. Cinderella Man (2005) – Ron Howard’s biopic on boxer ames J. Braddock.

– Ron Howard’s biopic on boxer ames J. Braddock. Colombiana (2011) – Action thriller starring Zoe Saldana. About a young girl who watches her parents die in front of her and grows into an assassin.

– Action thriller starring Zoe Saldana. About a young girl who watches her parents die in front of her and grows into an assassin. Django (Season 1) – French Western series about a gunslinger in the Wild West who is searching for his daughter, who he believes escaped the murder of his family eight years ago.

– French Western series about a gunslinger in the Wild West who is searching for his daughter, who he believes escaped the murder of his family eight years ago. Drake & Josh (Seasons 1-3) – Nickelodeon live-action comedy starring Drake Bell and Josh Peck.

Dune (2021) – Denis Villeneuve’s incredible sci-fi epic based on the Frank Herbert novel. Set to return with its sequel in 2024.

– Denis Villeneuve’s incredible sci-fi epic based on the Frank Herbert novel. Set to return with its sequel in 2024. Elysium (2013) – Sci-fi starring Matt Damon from Neill Blomkamp.

– Sci-fi starring Matt Damon from Neill Blomkamp. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – Romantic-comedy from director Nicholas Stoller.

– Romantic-comedy from director Nicholas Stoller. Gladiator (2000) – Ridley Scott historical epic.

– Ridley Scott historical epic. Identity Thief (2013) – Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman star in this comedy movie about an accountant hunting down a scammer using his identity.

– Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman star in this comedy movie about an accountant hunting down a scammer using his identity. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) – Comedy-sci-fi about a time machine at a ski-resort taking a man back to 1986.

– Comedy-sci-fi about a time machine at a ski-resort taking a man back to 1986. Hulk (2003) – Eric Bana stars in this Marvel movie before Marvel movies were even a thing!

– Eric Bana stars in this Marvel movie before Marvel movies were even a thing! Kung Fu Panda (2008) – DreamWorks animated epic featuring the voices of Jack Black and Angelina Jolie.

– DreamWorks animated epic featuring the voices of Jack Black and Angelina Jolie. Love Actually (2003) – Christmas ensemble romantic-comedy.

– Christmas ensemble romantic-comedy. Margot at the Wedding (2007) – Noah Baumbach directs this comedy about a woman and her son deciding to visit her sister.

– Noah Baumbach directs this comedy about a woman and her son deciding to visit her sister. Megamind (2010) – Award-winning animated movie from Tom McGrath featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt.

– Award-winning animated movie from Tom McGrath featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt. Miss Juneteenth (2020) – A mother and child grow closer as a former Black beauty queen tries to mold her rebellious teen daughter into following in her pageant footsteps. Starring Nicole Beharie and Kendrick Sampson.

Mission: Impossible Movie Collection Mission: Impossible (1996) Mission: Impossible II (2000) Mission: Impossible III (2006) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts’s romantic comedy.

– Julia Roberts’s romantic comedy. Last Vegas (2013) – Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman.

– Comedy starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman. One Piece (New Seasons) – More seasons of the anime series that was recently adapted (and renewed) into a live-action series.

– More seasons of the anime series that was recently adapted (and renewed) into a live-action series. Pompeii (2014) – Sony Pictures big budget historical disaster movie starring Kit Harington.

– Sony Pictures big budget historical disaster movie starring Kit Harington. Role Models (2008) – Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott.

– Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott. Runaway Bride (1999) – Romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

– Romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – War epic from Steven Spielberg.

– War epic from Steven Spielberg. Scarface (1983) – Al Pacino crime movie epic.

– Al Pacino crime movie epic. Sex and the City Movie Collection: Sex and the City: The Movie (1998) Sex and the City 2 (2010)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) – Crime mystery starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

– Crime mystery starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. The Adventures of Tintin (2011) – Animated mov ie from Steven Spielberg based on the classic story.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – The first Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield who goes up against a reptilian foe.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin.

– Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone star in this second and final Spider-Man movie from that era where he faces off against Electro and Green Goblin. The Firm (1993) – Drama mystery starring Tom Cruise.

– Drama mystery starring Tom Cruise. The House Bunny (2008) – Anna Faris comedy.

– Anna Faris comedy. The Monuments Men (2014) – Historical war comedy starring, written by and directed by George Clooney.

– Historical war comedy starring, written by and directed by George Clooney. The Little Rascals (1994) – Family comedy.

– Family comedy. The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1) – Thriller series set thirty years after a small-town was rocked by an event.

– Thriller series set thirty years after a small-town was rocked by an event. The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Charlile (2022) – Sony Pictures Classics

– Sony Pictures Classics The Road to El Dorado (2000) – Animated adventure about two swindlers getting their hands on the map to a fabled city.

– Animated adventure about two swindlers getting their hands on the map to a fabled city. War of the Worlds (2005) – Tom Cruise sci-fi movie based on the classic story about an alien invasion that threatens the entire world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023) – Kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Brother (2022) – Drama from Clement Virgo about two Black Canadian brothers growing up in the Scarborough district of Toronto, Ontario in the early 1990s.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Beckham (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Documentary series on the British soccer star.

– Documentary series on the British soccer star. Filip (2023) – Polish war movie set during WW2 about a Polish food server at a luxury German hotel.

– Polish war movie set during WW2 about a Polish food server at a luxury German hotel. Keys to the Heart (2023) Netflix Original – Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother.

– Filipino music drama about a boxer reuniting with his long-lost mother. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (2023) – Bollywood movie.

– Bollywood movie. Race to the Summit (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary about two dueling climbers competing to become the fastest climbers in the world.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1) – Showtime series that follows the rise of the ride-hailing company Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé.

– Showtime series that follows the rise of the ride-hailing company Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé. The Transporter: Refuelled (2015) – Action thriller that serves as a reboot to the Jason Statham movies with Ed Skrein leading.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Everything Now (Season 1) Netflix Original – British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket.

– British teen drama series. Previously called The Fuck-It Bucket. House of Spies / Khufiya (2023) Netflix Original – Bollywood spy thriller.

– Bollywood spy thriller. Lupin (Part 3) Netflix Original – The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series.

– The long-awaited return of the French heist drama series. Sex Tape (2014) – Jason Segal and Cameron Diaz star in this rom-com about a married couple who wake up to discover that the sex tape they made the evening before has gone missing.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

A Deadly Invitation (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican Spanish-language comedy based on a book. A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit.

– Mexican Spanish-language comedy based on a book. A true crime enthusiast is ensnared in her high-society sister’s murder. With a villa full of posh suspects, it’s up to her to find the culprit. American Made (2017) – Tom Cruise stars in this excellent drama based on a true story about a real-life druggler employing an airline pilot.

– Tom Cruise stars in this excellent drama based on a true story about a real-life druggler employing an airline pilot. Ballerina (2023) Netflix Original – Korean action thriller about an ex-bodyguard setting out for revenge.

– Korean action thriller about an ex-bodyguard setting out for revenge. BlackKkKlansman (2018) – Spike Lee directs this biopic comedy about a African American police officer infiltrating the famous Ku Klux Klan.

Fair Play (2023) Netflix Original – A new erotic thriller about a young couple that has their relationship tested while in the high-stakes world of hedge fund management.

– A new erotic thriller about a young couple that has their relationship tested while in the high-stakes world of hedge fund management. Get Out (2017) – One of two Jordan Peele movies coming to Netflix in October, about a man who travels to his girlfriend’s parents for the first time.

– One of two Jordan Peele movies coming to Netflix in October, about a man who travels to his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. Ma (2019) – Octavia Spencer horror about a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers.

– Octavia Spencer horror about a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers. Maybe Baby / Bytte bytte baby (2023) – When two pregnant women learn that the fertility clinic mistakenly swapped their eggs, they must navigate the error — and their disdain for each other.

– When two pregnant women learn that the fertility clinic mistakenly swapped their eggs, they must navigate the error — and their disdain for each other. Us (2019) – Second of two Jordan Peele movies hitting Netflix US. Horror mystery about a family that’s attacked by a set of doppelgängers.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

OMG 2 (2023) – Bollywood satirical comedy-drama film.

– Bollywood satirical comedy-drama film. Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Korean drama series about a young woman gifted with superhuman strength.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan (New Episodes) – Part of the K Food Show series that has been dropping on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 9th

After (2019) – The first romantic drama returns to Netflix in anticipation of the latest movie hitting Netflix.

– The first romantic drama returns to Netflix in anticipation of the latest movie hitting Netflix. Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023) – Jett Automo plays his iconic character in this feature film.

– Jett Automo plays his iconic character in this feature film. Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Brazillian reality series about couples having to face challenges with their mother-in-laws.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The return of the Italian coming-of-age series.

– The return of the Italian coming-of-age series. Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese variety series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1) Netflix Original – Documentary on the vape company.

– Documentary on the vape company. It Follows (2014) – Horror mystery from director David Robert Mitchell, about a young woman followed by an unknown supernatural force.

– Horror mystery from director David Robert Mitchell, about a young woman followed by an unknown supernatural force. Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original – Thai drama from Nonzee Nimibutr.

– Thai drama from Nonzee Nimibutr. Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican mystery series about a social media influencer who plunges into the lives of four women looking for the truth and revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Baby Animal Cam (New Episode) Netflix Original – LIVE – More animal adventures from Cleveland Metroparks.

– More animal adventures from Cleveland Metroparks. Deliver Us From Evil (2014) – Eric Bana stars in this horror movie based on the book. About a NYC police officer meeting a priest that convinces him that a case involves demonic possession.

– Eric Bana stars in this horror movie based on the book. About a NYC police officer meeting a priest that convinces him that a case involves demonic possession. Good Night World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the sci-fi manga by Uru Okabe about a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in that online game.

– Anime series based on the sci-fi manga by Uru Okabe about a family seeking salvation as a pseudo-family in that online game. LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes) Netflix Original – Continuation of the animated kids series.

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – The final show from Mike Flanagan is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe—about two siblings who are battling for their father’s business empire.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Ijogbon (2023) Netflix Original – Nigerian movie. Chaos arises when four teenagers discover a diamond pouch. Directed by Kunle Afolayan.

– Nigerian movie. Chaos arises when four teenagers discover a diamond pouch. Directed by Kunle Afolayan. Spy Kids Movie Collection: Spy Kids (2001) Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)



The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – Swedish horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Tammy (2014) – Directed by Ben Falcone, this 2014 comedy features Melissa McCarthy as a woman who loses her job and discovers her husband has cheated on her.

– Directed by Ben Falcone, this 2014 comedy features Melissa McCarthy as a woman who loses her job and discovers her husband has cheated on her. The Misfits (2021) – Piece Brosnan, Tim Roth, and Jamie Chung star in this heist action film.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original – A girl displaced by the war in Ukraine heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother, testing the limits of her bravery.

Look Away (2018) – Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino and India Eisley star in the intense, voyeuristic horror/thriller.

– Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino and India Eisley star in the intense, voyeuristic horror/thriller. The Black Beauty Effect (Season 1) – Documentary series centering on the social change in the beauty industry through the lens of successful Black women.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 16th

Long Shot (2019) – Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan lead this romantic comedy about a journalist reuniting with her former babysitter who is now US Secretary of State.

– Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan lead this romantic comedy about a journalist reuniting with her former babysitter who is now US Secretary of State. Oggy Oggy (Season 3) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) Netflix Original – New teen series about a girl on her 13th birthday discovering she’s now half-human and half-vampire.

– New teen series about a girl on her 13th birthday discovering she’s now half-human and half-vampire. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence headline this romantic-comedy.

– Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence headline this romantic-comedy. The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the US murder trial where the defendant claimed he was working on behalf of the devil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Dark Water / Kaala Paani (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV thriller from India from directors Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani.

– TV thriller from India from directors Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani. Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1) – Japanese romantic comedy series about a man who has been single for ten years and vows to change that.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13) – Competition reality series.

– Competition reality series. Bebefinn (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British mystery series about one murder that sparks an investigation led by four detectives from different time periods.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime sci-fi series from Adi Shankar based on various gaming properties from Ubisoft.

– Anime sci-fi series from Adi Shankar based on various gaming properties from Ubisoft. Crashing Eid (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy about a woman who crashes her Saudi family’s Eid celebrations.

– Comedy about a woman who crashes her Saudi family’s Eid celebrations. Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9) – Reality series.

Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original – New music drama about three friends hustling their way into the world of reggaeton. Starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, and Jordan Mendoza.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Big Mouth (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the animated adult sitcom with Megan Thee Stallion.

– The latest season of the animated adult sitcom with Megan Thee Stallion. Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy period series based on the classic Frankenstein story.

Disco Inferno (2023) Netflix Original – Horror short starring Soni Bringas – about a young couple who conjures up a dark presence.

– Horror short starring Soni Bringas – about a young couple who conjures up a dark presence. Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series.

– K-drama coming-of-age romantic drama series. Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama.

– The latest season of the Spanish teen-school drama. Flashback (2023) Netflix Original – Horror starring Jemma Moore and Haley Bishop. A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.

– Horror starring Jemma Moore and Haley Bishop. A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves. Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original – Third movie from the South African comedy series from Jayan Moodley.

Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original – Bill Burr directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man and his two friends finding themselves living in the world of millennials.

– Bill Burr directs and stars in this new comedy about a middle-aged man and his two friends finding themselves living in the world of millennials. Surviving Paradise (Season 1) Netflix Original – Survival competition reality series.

– Survival competition reality series. Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) Netflix Original – British documentary on the man who managed to rob the Paris Museum of Modern Art.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Trillion Game (Season 1) – Japanese series based on the manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Princess Power (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 24th

The Family Business (Seasons 1-4) – BET series.

– BET series. Get Gotti (2023) Netflix Original – Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of “Fear City” follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

– Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of “Fear City” follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti. Minions (2015) – Animated feature film from Illumination.

– Animated feature film from Illumination. Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Slayaway Camp 2: Netflix & Kill (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – Leave no survivors. In this sequel, you’re Skullface, a killer stuck inside a retro horror movie catalog — solve puzzles, stalk victims and get stabby.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Absolute Beginners (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish drama series.

– Polish drama series. Burning Betrayal (2023) Netflix Original – Brazillian adaptation of the Sue Hecker novel. An accountant sees her fiance’s betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening with dangerous consequences.

– Brazillian adaptation of the Sue Hecker novel. An accountant sees her fiance’s betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening with dangerous consequences. Life on our Planet (Season 1) Netflix Original – From Amblin Television, this new documentary series rewinds the clock on the planet Earth to see how now extinct animals survived.

The After (2023) Netflix Original – British short film.

– British short film. The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3) – The latest season of the documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Knights of the Zodiac (2023) – The live-action movie of the classic manga/anime starring Mackenyu, Sean Bean and Famke Janssen.

– The live-action movie of the classic manga/anime starring Mackenyu, Sean Bean and Famke Janssen. Long Live Love! (2023) – Thai romantic comedy.

– Thai romantic comedy. ONEFOUR: Against All Odds (2023) Netflix Original – Australian music documentary on the meteoric rise of Australia’s drill rap stars.

– Australian music documentary on the meteoric rise of Australia’s drill rap stars. Pluto (Season 1) Netflix Original – Based on the comic, this new Japanese anime series takes place in a neo-futuristic world where humans and high-functioning robots live in complete harmony.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Pain Hustlers (2023) Netflix Original – Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company.

– Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this new drama about a woman rising from rags to riches while working at a pharmaceutical company. Sister Death (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish horror and prequel to the movie Veronica.

– Spanish horror and prequel to the movie Veronica. TORE (Season 1) Netflix Original – William Spetz is behind this new Swedish dramedy about a 27-year-old who has just experienced a horrible loss and does what he can to suppress it.

– William Spetz is behind this new Swedish dramedy about a 27-year-old who has just experienced a horrible loss and does what he can to suppress it. Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (2023) Netflix Original – Korean documentary looking into the Yellow Door Film Club.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Castaway Diva (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean series – Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 29th

Botched (Season 1) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Lucas the Spider (Season 1) – Animated series based on the hit YouTube channel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 31st

Dead Cells: Netflix Edition (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – A roguelike sidescroller with procedurally generated maps that reset each run.

– A roguelike sidescroller with procedurally generated maps that reset each run. Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Coming to Netflix October 2023 TBD

Holey Moley (Season 1) – ABC’s family game show that puts contestants through their paces on miniature golf courses.

– ABC’s family game show that puts contestants through their paces on miniature golf courses. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) – The animated sequel to the superb Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It should arrive either in October or November 2023 as part of the first window Sony deal.

– The animated sequel to the superb Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It should arrive either in October or November 2023 as part of the first window Sony deal. No Hard Feelings (2023) – Jennifer Lawrence comedy from earlier this year – should arrive on Netflix in October 2023 – exact date TBD.

What are you going to be checking out on Netflix in October?