What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: March 27th to April 2nd, 2023

A huge week of new releases awaits, with just under 70 new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix over the next week. We’ll pick out our most anticipated three new releases and list every new title preliminarily set to drop on Netflix US.

As we hit the new month, Netflix will refresh its licensed library with dozens of movies over the last six decades. If you’re looking for movie recommendations, we’ve picked out our eight most anticipated throughout the month.

Looking for the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix in April 2023? We just updated our comprehensive preview yesterday with titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The Spitz’s are back for the highly anticipated sequel to Murder Mystery which, if you can believe it, first hit our screens nearly four years ago.

The sequel sees the return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston who are now running a full-time detective agency but struggling to get it off the ground. However, they don’t have to wait too long as a case magically winds up on their laps.

Also starring in the sequel are Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Annie Mumolo, Tony Goldwyn, and Mark Strong.

Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

We’ve already had one dose of Rob Lowe goodness so far in 2023 with the release of Dog Gone, but Netflix has decided you need more with the release of the new comedy series, Unstable.

Lowe will star alongside his son John Owen in this new series about a famous, chaotic father and his fed-up son, with the pair having to try and rescue their failing company.

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

The beloved but often overlooked docudrama Western series Hatfields & McCoys will be dropping onto Netflix in the United States amongst the April 1st releases.

Starring Kevin Costner as William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield and Bill Paxton as Randolph “Randall” McCoy, the three-episode miniseries tells the story of a bitter blood feud between the two families on the West Virginia/Kentucky border.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US This Week

Coming to Netflix on March 27th

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on March 28th

InuYasha (Seasons 4-5)

Mae Martin: SAP (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Emergency: NYC (2023) Netflix Original

Unseen (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wellmania (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 30th

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unstable (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on March 31st

Chhota Bheem (Season 19)

Copycat Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Henry Danger (Seasons 4-5)

House of Anubis (Season 1)

iCarly (Seasons 3-5)

Kill Boksoon (2023) Netflix Original

Murder Mystery 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on April 1st

28 Days (2000)

A League of Their Own (1992)

American Hustle (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)

Blippi’s Adventures (Collection 7)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Conan the Destroyer (1984)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)

Hoarders (Season 12)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Inception (2010)

Inside Man (2006)

Invisible (Season 1)

Marnie (1964)

Matilda (1996)

Norm of the North (2016)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Safari (2022)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Spider-Man Trilogy Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Birds (1963)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Trilogy Starring Matt Damon The Bourne Identity (2002) The Bourne Supremacy (2004) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Mauritanian (2021)

The Negotiator (1998)

The Thing (2011)

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain (Season 1)

Weathering (2023) Netflix Original

Zombieland (2009)

Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

War Sailor (Limited Series) Netflix Original

