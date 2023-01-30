Based on the Evil Dead franchise, the spin-off series Ash vs. Evil Dead has been off our screens for several years but has been available in full on Netflix, but that won’t be forever, with some regions of Netflix losing the show as soon as February 2023.

Based on the Sam Raimi horror universe, Ash vs. Evil Dead ran for three seasons on Starz before eventually being canceled by the network.

Bruce Campbell returned to his role as Ash Williams 30 years after the events of the last movie, Army of Darkness with hell breaking loose again and him having to pick up his reliable chainsaw to save humanity.

Netflix picked up the show’s streaming rights in 2017 in the United States, with other regions receiving seasons at various times over the next few years.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Leaves Netflix in Latin America and Other Regions in February 2023

Ash Vs. Evil Dead is now showing to leave Netflix in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

In addition, expiry dates are also currently showing on Netflix in Portugal and France for February 25th.

When will Ash vs. Evil Dead leave Netflix in other regions?

We’ve checked several other regions and removal dates do differ depending on regions. For the most part, the show is leaving exactly four years following the final season’s release.

So let’s run through a few regions such as the United States to see when that removal date is expected:

United States Ash vs. Evil Dead Netflix removal date: April 29th, 2023 – four years following the addition of season 3 in 2019.

April 29th, 2023 – four years following the addition of season 3 in 2019. Canada Netflix removal date: August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023 United Kingdom Netflix removal date: February 26th, 2025

February 26th, 2025 Australia Netflix removal date: October 1st, 2025

Of course, we could caveat that Netflix may choose to renegotiate the rights to Ash vs. Evil Dead, but there’s no indication that’s the plan. Lionsgate Television ultimately owns the rights to the show and will decide the streaming future.

In other Ash Vs. Evil Dead news (albeit not Netflix related), you may have missed a rumored animated series that was reportedly in talks in 2022.

Just an additional note. If you’re planning on signing up to Netflix to watch Ash vs. Evil Dead, you need to know that the series is locked to Netflix’s premium tiers. That means when signing up, you’ll not be able to watch the show in the ad-tier.

Will you miss Ash vs. Evil Dead when it eventually leaves Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments down below.