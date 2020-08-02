Are Seasons 1-7 of ‘PAW Patrol’ on Netflix?

PAW Patrol has become one of the biggest names in children’s entertainment and many Netflix regions in 2020 are streaming the series (and in some cases the movies too) but there is good news for those who aren’t able to watch PAW Patrol. Here’s your Netflix streaming guide for PAW Patrol in 2020.

The series comes from Keith Chapman and Scott Kraft and follows a young boy, Ryder who along with search and rescue dogs head off on adventures.

Before we dive into the streaming availability it’s important to note that although PAW Patrol is considered a Nickelodeon property, it airs first in Canada on TVOKids and is primarily distributed by Elevation Pictures except in the US where ViacomCBS holds them.

Is PAW Patrol on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly, the United States Netflix isn’t streaming PAW Patrol and also we’re sad to report that no good streaming option exists.

No future plans have been announced for the show but with CBS All Access morphing into a larger service (using Viacom assets such as Nickelodeon) that’s logically where the series could end up.

With that said, Netflix does have a good ongoing relationship with Nickelodeon hosting some of their older library plus brand new Originals too.

The only good news for those Spanish speakers among you is that the series exists on Noggin (an Amazon Prime channel).

There is some saving grace as the PAW Patrol YouTube channel is a great resource for content.

Where is PAW Patrol streaming on Netflix?

Thanks to Unogs, we can see a global picture of where PAW Patrol is on Netflix.

Netflix Canada has the best availability of all the regions with seasons 1 through 6 streaming. Netflix Canada gets new seasons of PAW Patrol each November.

Most other regions of the world are only streaming several seasons. The United Kingdom, for example, has only three seasons available (seasons 2, 3 and 4). In the United Kingdom, a more complete collection can be found on Amazon Prime.

19 countries that are streaming PAW Patrol include:

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

What about the PAW Patrol movies? Well, only Canadians have access to those right now.

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue was added to Netflix Canada in November 2019 whereas PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups was added in September 2019.

Might Express Coming to Netflix in September 2020

The good news for every region around the world is that Netflix is going to be the exclusive home (except for Canadians) for a new series called Mighty Express.

Featuring a similar art style, we’ll be following trains and kids going on adventures.

The series is currently due out in September 2020 but we’ve yet to hear an official date.