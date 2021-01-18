What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Netflix UK will be getting a hefty dose of new releases throughout February 2021; here’s your first look at everything scheduled to release throughout the month.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Riverdale (Season 5) N – New episodes every Thursday

– New episodes every Thursday Snowpiercer (Season 2) N – New episodes every Tuesday

February 2021 Netflix TBD

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st

Mean Girls (2004) – The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan.

– The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan. Miss Bala (2019) – Adaptation of the Spanish-language film starring Gina Rodriguez about a girl called Gloria involved in the world of cross-border crime.

Moms’ Night Out (2014) – Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out.

– Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out. Next (2007) – Action sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage about a Las Vegas magician pursued by the FBI.

Parks & Recreation (7 Seasons) – The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department.

– The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department. Snakes on a Plane (2006) – The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the goddamn plane.

– The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the goddamn plane. The House Arrest of Us (Season 1) – Filipino comedy series.

– Filipino comedy series. The Pact (2012) – Horror about a woman returning to her childhood home to find a presence there.

– Horror about a woman returning to her childhood home to find a presence there. Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids adventure series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

– Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Return of the trains and kids heading out on more adventures.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish thriller about a NYE party that turns into a massacre.

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N – The story of two friends over the course of three decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th

Hache (Season 2) N – The Spanish drama based on the true events of drug trafficking in the 1960s in Barcelona.

– The Spanish drama based on the true events of drug trafficking in the 1960s in Barcelona. Invisible City (2021) N – Turkish drama about an environmental police officer.

– Turkish drama about an environmental police officer. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – Black and white film from Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during the pandemic.

– Black and white film from Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during the pandemic. Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi big-budget movie.

– Korean sci-fi big-budget movie. Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N – Documentary on the benefits and life-changing effects of pole dancing.

– Documentary on the benefits and life-changing effects of pole dancing. The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Limited Series) N – Investigative docu-series looking into the high profile disappearance of Elisa Lam.

– Investigative docu-series looking into the high profile disappearance of Elisa Lam. Ghosts of Cité Soleil (2006) – Documentary on one of Haiti’s worst slums.

– Documentary on one of Haiti’s worst slums. Kalde føtter (2006) – Norweigen comedy.

– Norweigen comedy. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018) – Movie spin-off about five teenage superheroes now looking to make it big in Hollywood.

– Movie spin-off about five teenage superheroes now looking to make it big in Hollywood. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman / En Passant Pêcho (2021) N – French drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th

Capitani (Season 1) N – 12 episode crime mini-series from Luxembourg.

– 12 episode crime mini-series from Luxembourg. Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller.

Squared Love (2021) N – Polish rom-com about a gossip columnist covering a subject that he eventually falls for.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Brand new animated movie from the Barbie universe where Barbie learns what it means to be herself in a Princess Switch type scenario.

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N – Reality series about a funeral home in Memphis, USA.

– Reality series about a funeral home in Memphis, USA. Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N – The third entry in the To All The Boys franchise.

– The third entry in the To All The Boys franchise. Xico’s Journey (2021) N – Animated feature film about a girl, a dog and her best pal hoping to save their mountain from an evil corporation.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 15th

The Crew (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series starring Kevin James set within a NASCAR racing team.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie (2021) N – Direct Bear Grylls in the second interactive special on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th

I Care A Lot (2020) N – Comedy thriller directed by J Blakeson about a legal guardian who is perhaps not acting in the best interest of her client.

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – German futuristic sci-fi series where three siblings attempt to reverse the fate of the dystopian world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 23rd

Pelé (2021) N – Documentary feature film on the legendary football player, Pelé.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 26th

Call Me Crazy (Season 1) N – Spanish romantic movie.

