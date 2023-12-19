What’s Coming to Netflix UK in January 2024

Before long, we’ll be welcoming a new year on Netflix UK. Subscribers can be excited about what’s coming as January 2024 is already shaping up to be a great month of new arrivals, and we’ll be keeping track of everything coming to the streaming service throughout the month.

Throughout the month, you can find our weekly recaps of everything new on the library in our Netflix UK hub.

As we enter the New Year we’ll continue to keep track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix United Kingdom in January 2024

Polite notice: if you’re using this list for your own outlet – please credit and link to us. We’re looking at you RadioTimes and Economic Times!

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 1st

Bitconned (2024) Netflix Original Film – Crime documentary chronicling Ray Trapani’s journey to becoming one of the biggest scammers in crypto history.

– Crime documentary chronicling Ray Trapani’s journey to becoming one of the biggest scammers in crypto history. Boundaries (2018) – Comedy drama starring Vera Farmiga as Laura, who, with her son, is forced to give her estranged pit-dealing father, Jack, a ride across the country when he is kicked out of his nursing home.

– Comedy drama starring Vera Farmiga as Laura, who, with her son, is forced to give her estranged pit-dealing father, Jack, a ride across the country when he is kicked out of his nursing home. Fool Me Once (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series – A grieving widow’s life is thrown into disarray when she finds an image of her late husband on her child’s nanny cam.

– A grieving widow’s life is thrown into disarray when she finds an image of her late husband on her child’s nanny cam. Loudermilk (3 Seasons) – Ron Livingston stars as Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude.

The Lodge (2019) – Six months after their mother’s suicide, Aidan and Mia’s father takes them for a family vacation to his girlfriend’s lodge. However, things take a turn when they start experiencing strange events.

– Six months after their mother’s suicide, Aidan and Mia’s father takes them for a family vacation to his girlfriend’s lodge. However, things take a turn when they start experiencing strange events. Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2017) – One of the many entries of the monster movie franchise.

– One of the many entries of the monster movie franchise. Woody Woodpecker (2017) – The world’s most famous woodpecker goes to war with a prominent city lawyer after his home is almost destroyed.

– The world’s most famous woodpecker goes to war with a prominent city lawyer after his home is almost destroyed. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Identical twins alter their eating habits and daily routines for eight weeks in an exclusive scientific study aimed at investigating the effects of specific foods on the human body.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 4th

The Brothers Sun (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Action comedy starring Justin Chen, a ruthless Taipei gangster, heads to L.A. to protect his mother, played by Michelle Yeoh, and his younger brother when his father is assassinated.

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – After an adventure searching for treasure results in his sister being eaten by a dragon, Laios returns to the dungeon to save her before she is digested.

– After an adventure searching for treasure results in his sister being eaten by a dragon, Laios returns to the dungeon to save her before she is digested. Society of the Snow (2024) Netflix Original Film – Survival adventure from J.A. Bayona, which saw the peril of the survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, where a team of Rugby players had to fight for their lives in the heart of the Andes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 5th

Good Grief (2024) Netflix Original Film – Dan Levy writes, directs, produces, and stars in the rom-com as Marc, who goes on a trip to Paris with his two best friends after his husband’s death.

Dan Levy writes, directs, produces, and stars in the rom-com as Marc, who goes on a trip to Paris with his two best friends after his husband’s death. Gyeongseong Creature (Part 2) Netflix Original K-Drama – A wealthy bachelor and a private investigator search for missing people in Gyeongseong, only to uncover a deadly secret.

Man on the Run (2023) – Documentary on a man who used embezzled funds to cozy up with movie stars and politicians.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 7th

I AM A STALKER (2022) – Documentary on convicted stalkers and survivors sharing their life stories.

– Documentary on convicted stalkers and survivors sharing their life stories. Transporter 2 (2005) – Jason Statham action movie sequel.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 8th

Love Is Blind: Sweden (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Netflix’s most popular reality series heads to Sweden to match some new hopeful singles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 9th

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original Series – Italian teen drama.

Dune (2021) – The first rebooted Dune movie starring Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Denis Villeneuve.

– The first rebooted Dune movie starring Timothée Chalamet. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 10th

Break Point (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the Tennis sports docu-series.

– Return of the Tennis sports docu-series. Kingdom III: The Flame of Destiny (2023) – Japanese action movie.

– Japanese action movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – Jim Carrey and others returning for this live-action sequel that sees Sonic teaming up with Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

– Jim Carrey and others returning for this live-action sequel that sees Sonic teaming up with Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles. The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality competition series where strangers live in a mansion to compete for quarter of a million dollars.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 11th

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Eli Bell and his mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey in 1980s Brisbane after a local drug lord tears their family apart.

– Eli Bell and his mute brother embark on a suburban odyssey in 1980s Brisbane after a local drug lord tears their family apart. Champion (Season 1) – BBC/Netflix co-production about a rapper who is released from prison to find his spotlight is taken by his sister.

– BBC/Netflix co-production about a rapper who is released from prison to find his spotlight is taken by his sister. Detective Forst (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Polish crime drama about a detective teaming up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders.

– Polish crime drama about a detective teaming up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders. Killer Soup (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Indian thriller series.

– Indian thriller series. Sonic Prime (Season 3) Netflix Original Series – The world’s fastest blue hedgehog continues his adventure across the multiverse.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 12th

Lift (2024) Netflix Original Film – Kevin Hart stars as the ex-boyfriend of a master thief, who teams up with his ex to steal $100 million of gold from a 777 passenger flight.

Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – New pods open for this regional spin-off of the dating reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 13th

Morbius (2022) – Jared Leto stars in this Spider-Man adjacent superhero movie where he’s a biochemist with a rare blood disease and injects himself with a potential cure that turns him into a monster. Morbin’ fun for the entire family.

– Jared Leto stars in this Spider-Man adjacent superhero movie where he’s a biochemist with a rare blood disease and injects himself with a potential cure that turns him into a monster. Morbin’ fun for the entire family. Red Rocket (2021) – Indie movie about a film actor trying to talk his way back into his family back in Texas while planning his big return to Hollywood.

– Indie movie about a film actor trying to talk his way back into his family back in Texas while planning his big return to Hollywood. Umma (2022) – Horror starring Sandra Oh.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 15th

CoComelon (Season 9) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Maboroshi (2024) Netflix Original Anime – After the mysterious explosion at a local factory, a town is frozen in time where the residents are forcing themselves to relive the same day over and over again. But when a mysterious girl arrives, it upsets the balance of the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 16th

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 17th

End of the Line (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Brazillian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 18th

Skam Italia (Season 6) Netflix Original Series – Italian romantic drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 19th

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. Sixty Minutes (2024) Netflix Original Film – German sports drama that pits a father in a desperate race against time as he has an hour to get to his daughter’s birthday party, or risk losing her forever.

The Kitchen (2024) Netflix Original Film – Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut takes place in a dystopian London where two young men fight for the residents of The Kitchen, a community refusing to abandon their homes.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 20th

Captivating the King (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 22nd

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 23rd

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 24th

Queer Eye (Season 8) Netflix Original Series – The Fab Five returns to help those in need by redefining them through their wardrobes, grooming habits, diet, or their homes.

– The Fab Five returns to help those in need by redefining them through their wardrobes, grooming habits, diet, or their homes. Six Nations: Full Contact (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary looking at the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 25th

Griselda (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Sofía Vergara stars in the bio-drama of Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother, and ruthless businesswoman who became one of the most feared cartel leaders in Colombia.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – After their defeat at the hands of Skeletor, Teela and He-Man must team up to save Eternia from the clenched fist of darkness.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 26th

Badland Hunters (2024) Netflix Original Film – South Korean dystopian action drama that sees Seoul turned into an apocalyptic wasteland after a devasting earthquake.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 27th

Doctor Slump (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Korean medical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 29th

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (2024) Netflix Original – Kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 30th

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK January 31st

Alexander the Great / Alexander: The Making of a God (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New docu-drama looking into the life of the historical figure and his conquest of the Persian Empire.

– New docu-drama looking into the life of the historical figure and his conquest of the Persian Empire. Baby Bandito (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Colombian series.

– Colombian series. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Anime – Set years after the events of Seven Deadly Sins, the aspiring knight Percival, discovers he is one of four warriors prophecised to destroy the world.

WILL (2024) Netflix Original Film – Belgium WW2 movie.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in January 2024? Let us know in the comments below!