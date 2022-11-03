29 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in December 2022

So far November is shaping up to be a quieter month of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix Canada library. However, there is still plenty of time for many more departures to be announced.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in November 2022.

One of the biggest titles set to leave Netflix Canada in December is Fast & Furious 7. A handful of popular movies such as Bad Boys 2, The Little Rascals, Straight Outta Compton, and Reservoir Dogs will also be leaving Netflix Canada.

16 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2022

All Good Things (2010)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

The Glass House (2001)

The Guilt Trip (2012)

Iron Fists and Kung-Fu Kicks (2019)

Labor Day (2013)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

The Missing (2003)

Monster Island (2017)

My Happy Family (2017) N

Priest (2011)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

White Chicks (2004)

7 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2022

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)

Gormiti (1 Season)

If I Were an Animal (1 Season)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

Paprika (1 Season)

Space Jungle (2 Seasons)

W1A (3 Seasons)

6 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2022

Bad Neighbors 2 (2016)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Little Rascals (1994)

Senna (2010)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in December 2022? Let us know in the comments below!