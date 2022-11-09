‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Netflix’s steamiest reality competition, Too Hot to Handle, returns for its fourth season in December 2022!

Netflix’s answer to the extreme popularity of ITV’s Love Island, Too Hot to Handle has been one of the most popular reality shows on the streaming service since it first landed in April 2020.

When is Too Hot to Handle season 4 coming to Netflix?

With the release of the teaser trailer, we can now confirm that the fourth season of Too Hot to Handle will arrive on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022.

It has been confirmed that the first five episodes will arrive on December 7th, and the remaining five episodes will be released a week later on December 14th, 2022.

Who are the singles of Too Hot to Handle season 4?

At the time of writing, we have nothing to report on the cast members (or singles) of season 4.

The search for singles to take part in the competition takes place across the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and some European countries.

Now that the teaser has been released, we can expect the cast will be revealed soon.

What is Too Hot to Handle?

If you’re new to Too Hot to Handle, then allow us to provide some more information on the series.

Too Hot to Handle is a reality series that takes place in a picturesque and romantic villa in the Caribbean where a selection of “sexy and horny” singles are led to believe they are competing in a separate reality series named Wild Love, hosted by Mario Lopez. Little do the contestants know, instead of a lust, and alcohol-fueled fiesta, they will be introduced to virtual assistant LANA who reveals the true nature of the competition; in order to win the cash grand prize, the contestants must abstain from any intimate and sexual activity, and form meaningful relationships. Failure to do so will result in fines, reducing the amount of money to be won.

Will there be a fifth season of Too Hot to Handle?

Netflix has yet to renew Too Hot to Handle for a fifth season, however, considering the popularity of the series we wouldn’t be surprised to see more seasons of the reality show in the near future.

Are you going to be watching Too Hot to Handle season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!