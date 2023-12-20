5 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in January 2024

A New Year is just around the corner. Once again, we can make a feature from all the Netflix Originals currently set to depart the service globally or in select regions throughout January 2024.

If you’re wondering why Netflix Originals are leaving Netflix – you wouldn’t be alone. In recent years, we’ve seen a slew of Netflix Originals depart the service and this mostly comes down to how Netflix licenses titles (particularly a lot of its earlier Originals). In some cases, Netflix simply picked up the international rights for certain series and movies for a fixed period. In these cases, calling them Netflix Exclusives is probably more appropriate, but it is what it is.

Nike Training Videos

Leaving Netflix: End of December 2023

As we first reported, Netflix added all the Nike exercise training videos in two batches: late 2022 and spring 2023, and they’re all set to be removed in the coming months, with the first batch leaving just before we head into January 2024.

So, if your upcoming New Year resolves to lose some weight or get into good exercise habits, you’ll need to look beyond Netflix.

Here’s what titles will depart just before we jump into January:

10 Minute Workouts (Volume 1)

20 Minute Workouts (Volume 1)

Bodyweight Burn (Volume 1)

Fall In Love with Vinyasa

Feel-Good Fitness

Football-Inspired Workouts For All

High-Intensity Training (Volume 1)

Hit & Strength with Tara Nicolas

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core

I Am Jonas

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

French Netflix Originals, it seems, are the most prone for early exits and that continues with the New Year and the LGBTQ+ romantic teen drama I Am Jonas set to leave. First added to Netflix only in March 2020, the movie will be departing as the clock strikes midnight in all countries.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the movie if you’ve yet to check out the Christophe Charrier-directed feature film:

“A turbulent past haunts Jonas, who recalls his teenage love affair with the impulsive, twisted and yet irresistible Nathan.”

Your last day to watch I Am Jonas on Netflix is December 31st.

When Heroes Fly (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: January 10th

First airing on Keshet 12 in Israel, Netflix picked up this thriller months after its original broadcast in October 2018 with the series eventually touching down in most countries on January 12th, 2019. Four years later, the series is set to leave, with your last day to watch being January 9th.

Starring Tomer Kapon, Ninet Tayeb, Michael Aloni, and Nadav Nates, the series follows four Israeli military veterans reuniting to travel to Colombia in search of a lost loved one.

Interestingly, a second season was commissioned following the launch of the show on Netflix, but nothing has ever come to fruition. What we do know is that an English-language adaptation did drop on Apple TV+ so perhaps the show could be transitioning there?

El Vato

Leaving Netflix: January 15th

Originating from Mexico, this overlooked biographical drama series is based on a singer who, along with his friends, moves into the deceptive music world in Los Angeles, California.

The show is being pulled from Netflix in all international territories where it’s labeled an Original six years after the final second season dropped. Your last day to watch both seasons 1 and 2 will be on January 14th.

This removal doesn’t apply to all regions, such as the US, which never got the exclusive rights to the show as it aired on NBC Universo originally. Instead US, both seasons were licensed but only for two years, with those being removed in 2020.

The Square

Leaving Netflix: January 17th

First added to Netflix in January 2014, it looks as though The Square, which went on to scoop a number of Emmy awards for Netflix, will be leaving after ten years on the service.

Directed by Jehane Noujaim, the documentary gives you an on-the-ground view of the 2011 Egyptian Revolution and captures the astonishing uprising that led to the collapse of two governments. It scored incredible reviews across the board, and out of the 100s of Netflix Original docs currently streaming, it remains one of the best.

Your last day to watch The Square on Netflix is January 16th, although as our news article talks about with the removal, we suspect this one could be renewed given its caliber and importance to Netflix.

Will you miss any of these Netflix Originals once they depart? Let us know in the comments below.