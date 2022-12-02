74 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

It’s going to be a busy start to the new year on Netflix UK with the removal of over 70 movies and TV shows leaving the library.

Easily the biggest loss to the UK library at the start of the year will be the removal of all nine seasons of The Office (US). The series has been available to stream in the UK for just under two years and is easily one of the most binge-able shows in the library. Other big shows leaving Netflix are Downton Abbey, The Vampire Diaries and Superstore.

Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2023:

60 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in January 2023

10000 Hours (2014)

1939 (1989)

A Day Will Dawn (1944)

A Guest Is Coming (1947)

A Zero Too Much (1962)

Angel (2008)

Artificial Svensson (1929)

Bang! (1977)

Best Before (2013)

Beware of the Jonsson Gang (1981)

Bit by Bit (2002)

Bitch Hug (2012)

The Brig Three Lilles (1961)

Burlesque (2010)

Career (1938)

The Children (1945)

The Corridor (1968)

The Courier (2019)

Dear Relatives (1933)

The Die Is Cast (1960)

The Dream House (1993)

Egg Egg – A Hardboiled Story (1974)

Eve’s Apple (2017)

False As Water (1985)

Fiancee for Hire (1949)

Guest House Paradise (1936)

Here Is Your Life (1966)

I (1965)

In the Mist (1953)

Ingeborg Holm (1913)

The Invisible (2002)

It’s All About Friends (2013)

The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry (1982)

The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever (1984)

The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca (1989)

The Job (1961)

Joker (1991)

Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream (2010)

The Lady in Black (1958)

Let the Prisoners Go For It’s Spring (1975)

Life (1999)

Malar Pirates (1923)

Miffo (2003)

The Ninth Company (1987)

Package Tour (1980)

The Pram (1963)

Rallybrudar (2008)

Servant’s Entrance (1932)

The Simple-Minded Murderer (1981)

Sir Arne’s Treasure (1919)

Snowroller (1985)

So Different (2009)

The Stig Helmet Story (2011)

Sune’s Summer (1993)

Terror in Resonance (Season 1)

To Go Ashore (1965)

To Kill a Child (1953)

The Vampires Diaries (8 Seasons)

The White Cat (1950)

Young Jonsson (2004)

14 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on January 2nd, 2023

Lellobee City Farm (1 Season)

Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Messy Goes to Okido (1 Season)

Nate Is Late (1 Season)

The Office (U.S.) (9 Seasons)

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (2 Seasons)

The Paper (2 Seasons)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers (1 Season)

Shaun the Sheep (2 Seasons)

Superstore (6 Seasons)

Timmy Time (2 Seasons)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (1 Season)

Transformers: Cyberverse (1 Season)

Under Arrest (8 Seasons)

What will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in January 2023? Let us know in the comments below!