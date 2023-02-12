What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: February 13th to 19th, 2023

As we approach the middle of February, we’ve got another busy week of new Netflix arrivals planned over the next 7 days with new movies and series from around the world. Here’s a look at everything we know about coming to Netflix between February 13th and the 20th.

There’s still lots to look forward to throughout the remainder of February 2023, but don’t forget we’re also listing all of the upcoming March 2023 titles.

As always, we’ll post daily new additions via our new on Netflix section with roundups and more.

Now let’s take a look at what we’re looking forward to over the upcoming seven days on Netflix:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Woman King (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Hitting Netflix as part of the big first-window Sony deal this week is The Woman King, the Viola Davis action movie from the director of Netflix’s The Old Guard.

Said to be one of the major motion pictures snubbed for the Oscars taking place in just a few weeks, the movie tells the story of Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega star alongside Davis.

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

One international title that’s hitting Netflix catching our eye this week is the Polish series, A Girl and an Astronaut. Featuring pretty stunning visuals the romantic sci-fi drama might just break into the mainstream.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Two friends and F-16 pilots, Nikodem and Bogdan, compete for the heart of the beautiful Marta and a spot on a space expedition. Niko wins the latter, but due to an unexplained failure, he returns from his mission after 30 years. Despite the passage of time on Earth, he didn’t age at all. While Niko thinks only of Marta, the world wants to know the secret of his eternal youth.”

Tomb Raider: Reloaded

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

At least three games are scheduled to hit Netflix’s mobile games service over the next 7 days with one being based on the classic IP, Tomb Raider.

Ported to Netflix Games with no microtransactions or ads, you’ll be able to play for free come Tuesday.

Per the official games website, here’s what you can expect from the roguelike game:

“On your quest you’ll avoid hidden traps, discover ancient relics, solve a wide variety of puzzles and face off against different enemies and bosses (is that a T-Rex I hear!?) both new and familiar to the Tomb Raider series.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 14th

A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original

All The Places (2023) Netflix Original

In Love All Over Again (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023) Netflix Original

Pasión de Gavilanes (Multiple Seasons)

Perfect Match (Season 1 – Episodes 101-104) Netflix Original

Re/Member (2023) Netflix Original

Tomb Raider: Reloaded Netflix Original Game

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original

African Queens: Njinga (Season 1) Netflix Original

CoComelon (Season 7)

Eva Lasting (Season 1) Netflix Original

Full Swing (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mr. Queen (Season 1)

Possessed / Rasuk (2022)

Red Rose (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Law According to Lidia Poet (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 16th

2 Guns (2013)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original

Cirkus (2022)

Dearest (Season 1)

Dust & Neon (2023) Netflix Original Game

Highwater (2023) Netflix Original Game

Ouija (2014)

Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

Story of My Family!!! (Season 1)

The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Multiple Seasons)

The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original

The Woman King (2022)

The Womb (2022)

Coming to Netflix on February 17th

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) Netflix Original

Community Squad (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ganglands (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kim & Kath: 20th Anniversary Specials (Season 1)

Unlocked (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on February 19th

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.