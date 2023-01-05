55 movies and tv shows leaving netflix canada in february 2023

It’ll be a busy start to February on Netflix Canada with the removal of nearly 50 movies from the library. We’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in February 2023.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in January 2023.

There are some excellent movies scheduled to leave in February 2023, such as The Addams Family movies, The Cable Guy, Hot Fuzz, Silver Linings Playbook, and Tenet. Thankfully, at the time of writing, there are no major TV shows scheduled to leave the Canadian Netflix library.

49 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on February 1st, 2023;

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Christmas Catch (2018)

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Ask Me Anything (2014)

Battleship (2012)

Big Stan (2007)

Biking Borders (2019)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Casino (1995)

Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Damage (2009)

Daylight (1996)

Downsizing (2017)

Driven to Kill (2009)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Get a Job (2016)

Good Burger (1997)

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Italian Job (2003)

Killer Elite (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Limitless (2011)

Love Is in the Air (2013)

Macbeth (2015)

My Christmas Inn (2018)

Newness (2017)

Next Friday (2000)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Paper Planes (2014)

Rocks (2019)

Saving Santa (2013)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Tenet (2020)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club (2014)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Young Adult (2011)

5 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on February 2nd, 2023

Horrid Henry (2 Seasons)

Killer Instinct (1 Season)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Mystic River (1 Season)

Pop Team Epic (1 Season)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on February 4th, 2023

Fukrey Boyzzz (1 Season)

