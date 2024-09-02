Donald Trump Series ‘The Comey Rule’ Leaving Netflix in September 2024

Leaving Soon from Netflix

The Comey Rule – Picture: Showtime

The 4-part limited series documenting the contentious relationship between FBI director and President Trump during the first few months of his presidency will soon depart Netflix in the United States at the end of September 2024.  

As we first reported, Netflix licensed The Comey Rule from Showtime beginning in September 2021. It was a rare license at the time, with Showtime having stopped licensing its titles to Netflix in the late 2010s in favor of stocking up its streaming services. The show had aired on Showtime the year before its Netflix addition. 

The series is headlined by Jeff Daniels, who plays the role of former FBI director James Comey, and Brendan Gleeson, who plays the role of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The show received mixed reviews from audiences and critics after its release, with some of the more positive reviews coming from critics like John Doyle, who concluded, “As drama, it’s an odd but compelling portrait of a painfully virtuous Comey, and it has Brendan Gleeson’s full first major portrayal of Trump.”

The series didn’t do particularly well following its addition to Netflix, failing to enter the Netflix top 10s in the United States. We also didn’t see it perform particularly well throughout 2023 either. Per the annual Netflix Engagement Report, 2.3M hours were watched, equating to around 600,000 views. 

As now confirmed by the Netflix user interface, The Comey Rule will be departing Netflix on September 28th, with your last day to watch being September 27th. No word on where the series will stream next as it’s not currently among the lineup of Paramount+ which serves as a natural home for most Showtime series. 

As you may have heard, however, Netflix is due to get another Showtime series in the form of Yellowjackets (which was released on Netflix in international territories earlier this year) starting on October 1st, 2024. 

Netflix in the US is currently home to several other Showtime series, including Dexter, Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, and Shameless

The Comey Rule isn’t the only notable series leaving Netflix in the US over the coming month. How to Get Away With Murder will be departing Netflix come October with other September removals including all seven seasons of Good Witch and both seasons of Great News.

You can find the full list of departures planned throughout the month of September 2024 in our post here

Are you disappointed The Comey Rule is leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

