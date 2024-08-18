Leaving Soon from Netflix

All Seven Seasons of ‘Good Witch’ Leaving Netflix in September 2024

All seven seasons consisting of 75 episodes (including the specials) will be departing but only in the US.

Good Witch Leaving Netflix In September 2024 Globally

Picture: Hallmark Channel

Running for six years, Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch has been housed on Netflix in full for the past few years, but its time is soon coming to an end, What’s on Netflix has learned. All seven seasons will be departing come the end of September 2024. 

Developed by Craig Pryce and Sue Tenney (the latter of whom went on to create Virgin River for Netflix), the series starred Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison, and James Denton, with the plot revolving around a mother who is raising her daughter in a small town with the twist being they both possess powers. 

Although Netflix’s user interface has yet to confirm this, we’ve learned that Good Witch will depart Netflix on September 30th, which means your last day to watch is September 29th.  

The removal also coincides with the launch of Hallmark’s new streaming service. Dubbed Hallmark+, the remixed version of the old streamer will house Hallmark favorites like When Calls The Heart and The Way Home indefinitely in a new design. 

Good Witch Poster

Poster for Good Witch

As a reminder, Netflix in the United States started getting Good Witch in June 2016, and new seasons dropped annually thereafter, with the exception of seasons 6 and 7, which dropped simultaneously on September 30th, 2021.

Netflix also has the show internationally, although those final two seasons were never added in all those regions. However, they won’t be leaving at the same time as the United States. 

When will Good Witch leave Netflix internationally?

Despite fewer seasons, Good Witch will stay on Netflix in international territories like the United Kingdom for another year. Our intel suggests that the series will remain on Netflix in those countries through December 15th, 2026 – another two and a bit years away. That aligns seven years following the addition of that fifth season. 

We have never been made clear why Netflix never got seasons 6 and 7 in international regions. We also don’t know why the show’s availability was so much longer in these territories. Of course, should anything change, we’ll keep you posted. 

For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the United States throughout September 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. We’re also tracking Netflix UK departures here.

Are you disappointed that Netflix will be losing Good Witch next month? let us know in the comments down below. 

