‘The Old Guard 2’ Sets Additional Filming For October 2024

If you can quite believe it, it’s been over four years since the first The Old Guard movie was released on Netflix, and the sequel remains in post-production. Over the summer, Charlize Theron provided a couple of updates on the movie, and over the past week, we’ve learned that more filming on the sequel is due to take place in Vancouver.

Commissioned for a sequel after doing significant numbers in the Netflix top 10s, The Old Guard 2 (also known as The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied) got into produced in June 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022. Since the wrap date, which is soon coming up on its second anniversary, things have been super quiet in the movie.

Over the summer, Variety spoke with actress Charlize Theron, who plays Andy in the movie and serves as a producer and told the outlet that a change in Netflix leadership ultimately led to prolonged delays. “We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

The news of additional photography comes courtesy of UBCP/ACTRA, who updated its production listings on Friday, August 30th, and included a listing for The Old Guard 2 stating that it had “additional photography” due to take place between October 7th and October 18th, 2024. The UBCP/ACTRA is the union of British Columbia performers.

This additional filming in Vancouver represents a shift in production, with the first batch of filming taking place in the United Kingdom. Victoria Mahoney is listed to return as director for these reshoots and additional photography.

What does additional photography mean? Sometimes referred to as pickups or reshoots, this period allows the cast and crew to either reshoot scenes that didn’t quite work the first go around or film additional scenes to complete the story, rework characters and respond to audience feedback.

Additional filming isn’t rare for Netflix productions. Earlier this year, we saw Netflix’s big-budget movie The Electric State complete additional filming ahead of its expected March 2025 release date. Of course, there was another Netflix movie that needed additional shooting, and Netflix opted instead to scrap the movie entirely. We’re referring to the sci-fi Halle Berry movie, The Mothership.

Netflix officially ruled out a 2024 release date for The Old Guard just recently when it unveiled its entire Fall 2024 movie lineup, which means we can probably expect the long-awaited sequel sometime in early to mid 2025.

