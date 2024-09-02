Netflix News and Previews The Old Guard

‘The Old Guard 2’ Sets Additional Filming For October 2024

The movie has been in a long post-production period following its initial filming and is expected to launch on Netflix in 2025.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
The Old Guard 2 Sets Additional Filming

Picture: Netflix

If you can quite believe it, it’s been over four years since the first The Old Guard movie was released on Netflix, and the sequel remains in post-production. Over the summer, Charlize Theron provided a couple of updates on the movie, and over the past week, we’ve learned that more filming on the sequel is due to take place in Vancouver. 

Commissioned for a sequel after doing significant numbers in the Netflix top 10s, The Old Guard 2 (also known as The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied) got into produced in June 2022 and wrapped up in October 2022. Since the wrap date, which is soon coming up on its second anniversary, things have been super quiet in the movie. 

Over the summer, Variety spoke with actress Charlize Theron, who plays Andy in the movie and serves as a producer and told the outlet that a change in Netflix leadership ultimately led to prolonged delays. “We got kind of stuck in that and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

The news of additional photography comes courtesy of UBCP/ACTRA, who updated its production listings on Friday, August 30th, and included a listing for The Old Guard 2 stating that it had “additional photography” due to take place between October 7th and October 18th, 2024. The UBCP/ACTRA is the union of British Columbia performers. 

This additional filming in Vancouver represents a shift in production, with the first batch of filming taking place in the United Kingdom. Victoria Mahoney is listed to return as director for these reshoots and additional photography. 

What does additional photography mean? Sometimes referred to as pickups or reshoots, this period allows the cast and crew to either reshoot scenes that didn’t quite work the first go around or film additional scenes to complete the story, rework characters and respond to audience feedback. 

Additional Filming For The Old Guard 2 Listing

Picture: ubcpactra.ca

Additional filming isn’t rare for Netflix productions. Earlier this year, we saw Netflix’s big-budget movie The Electric State complete additional filming ahead of its expected March 2025 release date. Of course, there was another Netflix movie that needed additional shooting, and Netflix opted instead to scrap the movie entirely. We’re referring to the sci-fi Halle Berry movie, The Mothership

Netflix officially ruled out a 2024 release date for The Old Guard just recently when it unveiled its entire Fall 2024 movie lineup, which means we can probably expect the long-awaited sequel sometime in early to mid 2025. 

We’ve got much more on the sequel to The Old Guard in our full preview for the movie, which we’ll soon be updating with the latest updates. 

Are you excited that Netflix is still committed to The Old Guard 2? Let us know in the comments.

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

More on The Old Guard


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'The Recruit' Season 2: Netflix Release Estimate & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Recruit' Season 2: Netflix Release Estimate & Everything We Know So Far
'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Barry Keoghan Joins the Cast & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Barry Keoghan Joins the Cast & What We Know So Far
'Kill Bok Soon' Spin-Off 'Mantis' Filming Underway and New Cast Member Announced Article Teaser Photo

'Kill Bok Soon' Spin-Off 'Mantis' Filming Underway and New Cast Member Announced
'One Piece' Season 2 Adds Three More to Cast: Finds Its Mr. 11, Bartolomeo and Chopper Heavy Point Article Teaser Photo

'One Piece' Season 2 Adds Three More to Cast: Finds Its Mr. 11, Bartolomeo and Chopper Heavy Point

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Sets August 2024 Netflix Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Sets August 2024 Netflix Release Date

Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans Netflix Movie ‘Havoc’: Everything We Know

Tom Hardy and Gareth Evans Netflix Movie ‘Havoc’: Everything We Know

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

‘The Electric State’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

‘The Electric State’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Labor Day to September 8th, 2024

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024

New Anime on Netflix in October 2024