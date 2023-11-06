Here’s your guide to all movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in December 2023.

Some fan favorites will be leaving the Netflix Canada library, such as Space Jam, Mean Girls, and Step Brothers.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 1st, 2023

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015)

2 Hearts (2020)

2012 (2009)

21 (2008)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

Baby Dolls (2019)

Blitz (2011)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Doom (2005)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

High-End Yaariyan (2019)

The Italian Job (2003)

Jindua (2017)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Lakeeran (2016)

Mahi NRI (2017)

Mary (2019)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nanny Mcphee and the Big Bang (2010)

Qismat (2018)

Queen & Slim (2019)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Redemption Day (2021)

Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Brothers (2008)

Teefa in Trouble (2018)

Thug Life (2017)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 2nd, 2023

Fear (1996)

For the Love of Spock (2016)

The Guest (2018)

Mean Girls (2004)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noit (5 Seasons)

Nanny McPhee (2005)

The Perfect Man (2005)

Santiago of the Seas (2020)

Savages (2012)

U-Turn (2020)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 3rd, 2023

Between Maybes (2019)

Brother in Love (2019)

Bygones Be Bygones (2017)

Deliha 2 (2018)

Kids on the Block (2019)

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Locked on You (2018)

Love, Surreal and Odd (2017)

Must Be… Love (2013)

My Travel Buddy 2 (2018)

Paul (2011)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 4th, 2023

The Iron Giant (1999)

Space Jam (1996)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on December 5th, 2023

A Brother’s Love (2019)

Hymn of Death (2018) N

