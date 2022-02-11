‘Iron Fist’ Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix in March 2022

Iron Fist, one of the six Netflix Marvel shows, will see both seasons leave the Netflix library globally on March 1st, 2022 and the rights will revert back to Disney.

Danny Rand aka Iron Fist had an incredibly turbulent time on Netflix. Thanks to the incredible success of Daredevil and Jessica Jones, lots of pressure was placed on the remaining Defenders’ shows. Sadly, Iron Fist did not live up to its potential, and crumbled under the pressure, resulting in the worst received series by fans and critics.

The last we saw of Iron Fist was in September 2018, when the second season arrived. Despite some drastic improvements to the show, factors beyond the show’s control resulted in its eventual cancelation and the cancelation of all of the Netflix Marvel shows.

Behind the scenes, the relationship between Netflix and Disney had begun to break down. Starting in 2017 Netflix lost the first window to stream the latest Disney cinematic releases, this was then followed up by the announcement that Disney would launch its own streaming service in late 2019, Disney+, which would become a direct competitor of Netflix. Thanks to Disney’s ambitious streaming plans, and the

With Disney’s growing ambitions for streaming and Bob Iger’s announcement that Disney would be aggressively pulling back the licensing of Marvel characters, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix canceled all of the Marvel shows.

Iron Fist isn’t the only Marvel series, leaving the library as all of The Defenders series, including The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and Luke Cage will all be leaving Netflix.

When is Iron Fist scheduled to leave Netflix?

At the time of publishing, both seasons of Iron Fist are scheduled to leave Netflix globally on March 1st, 2022. However, the only way to view the information that the series is leaving is by watching the opening of the first episode.

Netflix has confirmed to us that Iron Fist will is definitely leaving on March 1st, 2022, and the rights will return to Disney.

Netflix has now confirmed to What's on Netflix that all of The Defenders series are set to leave on March 1st and the rights are reverting back to Disney. https://t.co/3c4rPN5fJs — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 11, 2022

Below is the removal notice that is displayed when streaming Iron Fist:

Where will Iron Fist be available to stream next?

The next home of Iron Fist will be either Disney+ or Hulu. Internationally, Disney+ makes the most sense for the obvious reasons, however, in the US we’ve seen some of the older Marvel content not related to the Disney+ land on Hulu. As the rights return to Disney, it’ll be at their discretion where Iron Fist lands next.