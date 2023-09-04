savage beauty renewed for season 2 at netflix

Savage Beauty is getting a second season on Netflix, with the streamer confirming that production has already started on the new season and will be debuting at some point in 2024.

Created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures, Savage Beauty first debuted on Netflix in May 2022 with six episodes. The series revolves around a mysterious woman who embeds herself in a powerful family with a global beauty empire and plenty of hidden dark secrets.

Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Angela Sithole, and Jesse Suntele star.

The announcement of season 2 came alongside a movie and TV slate reveal at MIP Africa detailing some of Netflix’s upcoming new series and movies from South Africa. Featured alongside the announcement of Savage Beauty season 2 included the renewal of Young, Famous & African for a third season and first looks for Miseducation and Blood & Water.

Netflix teased what we can expect heading into the second season:

“… the mystery drama series following the powerful Bhengu family and their global beauty empire is set to return with another drama-filled season, and everyone is out for revenge.”

At the event, Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s VP of Content for Middle East and Africa, said:

“We are incredibly excited to continue with our investment in South African storytelling and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers. These long-term partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to uncover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world. This is why we’re committed to investing in South Africa’s creative industry and showcasing the incredible talent the country has to offer.”

How well did Savage Beauty perform on Netflix?

Thanks to a couple of sources, we can see how well the show roughly performed.

The show featured in the global Netflix top 10 charts for two weeks between May 8th and May 22nd, picking up 22.02 million hours watched globally.

FlixPatrol also states the show featured in the daily Netflix TV top 10s in 30 countries, including the United States, but only for a single day. Best-performing countries include:

Kenya – 39 days in Netflix’s top 10s

South Africa – 33 days

Nigeria – 29 days

Mauritius – 23 days

Bahamas – 22 days

Trinidad and Tobago – 22 days

Jamaica – 21 days

France – 11 days

Poland – 8 days

In terms of benchmarking that against other shows from the region, FlixPatrol states that six Original shows from South Africa featured in the Netflix TV top 10s globally in 2022, with Savage Beauty only behind Blood & Water:

Blood & Water (1646 points) Savage Beauty (1544 points) Justice Served (532 points) Ludik (376 points) The Brave Ones (325 points) How To Ruin Christmas (304 points)

Alongside the news of the second season, Netflix also gave us some first looks at the new season as well as some behind-the-scenes shots:

We’ll soon be adding Savage Beauty to our big list of every single Netflix Original series renewed for additional season(s). That list currently stands at well over 100 shows.

Are you looking forward to watching Savage Beauty season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.