‘Private Practice’ Leaving Netflix in December 2021

Two years after Netflix relicensed Private Practice in the United States, it’s now due to leave again. All six seasons of the ABC Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Private Practice is leaving Netflix US on December 22nd, 2021.

Taking place at the Seaside Health & Wellness Center, we get to follow Dr. Addison Montgomery’s day-to-day as she runs a private practice in Los Angeles.

Among the show’s main cast included Kate Walsh, Tim Daly, Adura McDonald, Paul Adelstein, and KaDee Strickland.

The series, distributed by Disney–ABC Domestic Television, was a surprise re-addition to Netflix back in December 2019. The reason as to why it was a surprise is largely because of how Disney has operated in recent years with it moving away from licensing to rival streaming services in favor of bolstering its own platforms whether that be Hulu or Disney+.

We suspect that the reason Netflix received Private Practice was because of its connection to Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes works with Netflix on an overall deal which was expanded in 2021.

As we alluded to, this isn’t the first time Netflix has lost Private Practice. Netflix held the streaming rights previously between September 2014 and June 2017.

Where will Private Practice stream after leaving Netflix?

The series will continue streaming on Hulu where it’ll almost certainly be exclusively available after departing Netflix. We have seen some ABC shows get licensed to AVODs (whether that be The Roku Channel or IMBD TV) but we’ve not heard of any plans.

Does this mean Grey’s Anatomy is leaving Netflix?

Not yet at least.

Netflix is expected to continue receiving new seasons of Grey’s Anatomy in the US for the lifetime of the show. Season 18, for example, is going to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Once the show does conclude, the show will stay on Netflix for either two or four years after that final season is added. All that is to say, Grey’s is not leaving Netflix anytime soon despite reports.

For more on when the remaining ABC shows (and other Disney content) on Netflix will leave, check out our guide that covers when titles like How to Get Away with Murder and Agents of SHIELD will leave.

Will you miss Private Practice when it leaves Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments.