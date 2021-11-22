‘Dogs in Space’ Will Return for Season 2 at Netflix

The latest animated series from Atomic Cartoons just touched down on Netflix with the first 10 episodes of Dogs in Space. The good news is that more is on the way with another 10 episodes which will round out its initial order due to come to Netflix soon.

The new show was released on Netflix globally on November 18th, 2021 and tells the story of a corgi captain who is looking for a new home for humanity alongside his other doggy companions. The series features the voice talents of Haley Joel Osment, Sarah Chalke, and Kimiko Glenn.

Atomic Cartoons are behind the show and have worked on a number of Netflix Original series for children including Mighty Express, Beat Bugs, Hello Ninja, The Last Kids on Earth, and Hilda.

While the series hasn’t featured in the overall top 10s in the US, the series has made an impression on the kid’s top 10s which were introduced in September. The show debuted in the kid’s top 10s on November 18th in the US securing the number 5 spot ahead of Bella and the Bulldogs but just behind Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. The show has featured in the US kids top 10s every day since with it being number 8 as of November 21st.

Will there be a second season of Dogs in Space on Netflix?

Yes, according to Atomic Cartoons, a second season is on the way although it hasn’t been renewed as such. Instead, when Netflix originally picked up the show, it picked up 20 episodes of Dog In Space.

The second season will consist of 10 episodes with each at around 18 minutes each.

It’s not uncommon for Netflix to order animated shows upfront. We’ve seen it most commonly with Dreamworks series which were sometimes given up to 6 seasons upfront. More recently, however, we’ve mostly seen animated projects given a 2-season upfront order. Centaurworld is a great example that received a 20-episode upfront order with season 1 arriving on July 30th and season 2 set for December 7th.

When will season 2 of Dogs in Space be on Netflix?

That’s unclear right now. However, given previous upfront orders, we suspect it’ll be on Netflix sometime in 2022. We’ve seen new seasons of kids shows often land between 3 and 6 months of each other.

For those without Netflix, you can watch episode 1 of Dogs in Space on YouTube where it currently sports over 142,000 views.

Will you be watching season 2 of Dogs in Space on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.