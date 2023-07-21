There are currently 70 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix Canada in August 2023.

In case you missed it, we also kept track of all the movies and TV shows that left Netflix Canada in July 2023.

Article continues below...



A true classic, the 1984 movie The Karate Kid is scheduled to leave Netflix Canada at the start of August. There’s also a handful of popular movies such as 50 First Dates, and the classic 90s horror The Blair Witch Project leaving too. As for television Netflix Canada will be saying goodbye to all 5 seasons of Jane the Virgin.

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix Canada in August 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 1st, 2023:

50 First Dates (2004)

Being Napoleon (2018)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blue Streak (1999)

Born to Raise Hell (2010)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Funny Girl (1968)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Harold Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Jane the Virgin (5 Seasons)

The Lost Café (2018)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Red Dawn (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 2nd, 2023:

Bountiful Blessings (2011)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Country Song (2010)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Entangled (2014)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Get Smart, Again! (1989)

The Graduate (1967)

Heist (2001)

The In-Laws (1 Season)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Opening Night (2016)

RV (2006)

Search WWW (1 Season)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (2017) N

The Young and Prodigious (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 3rd, 2023:

Darl Matter (2017)

Jje: The Journey (2010)

No One Will Ever Know (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 4th, 2023:

Chennai Express (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 6th, 2023:

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Quam’s Money (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 7th, 2023:

Pretty Hard Cases (2 Seasons)

Slay (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 8th, 2023:

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 9th, 2023:

Pretty Man (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 11th, 2023:

The Birth Reborn (2013)

The Crowned Clown (1 Season)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Jim Gaffigan: Beyond the Pale (2005)

Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed (2014)

Kongsuni and Friends (2 Seasons)

The Lost Husband (2020)

Love Actually (2003)

She’s the Man (2006)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 12th, 2023:

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Jim Gaffigan: King Baby (2009)

Jim Gaffigan: Mr Universe (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 13th, 2023:

Sensitive Skin (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 14th, 2023:

Searching (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 15th, 2023:

Lawless (2012)

Safe (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 16th, 2023:

An Unfinished Tale (2005)

Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015)

Jane Eyre (2011)

The Purge (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on August 17th, 2023:

Bakugan: Evolutions (1 Season)

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

Bombay (1995)

O Kadhal Kanmani (2015)

What movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in August 2023. Let us know in the comments below!