Netflix UK Added 39 New Movies and TV Shows This Week: July 21st, 2023

There are 39 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix UK library this week. This week sees multiple Spider-Man movies added, alongside a new season of Sweet Magnolias, and Jamie Foxx’s new movie, They Cloned Tyrone.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Director: Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Vélez

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was recently in cinemas, and was another smash hit with audiences worldwide. This means we’re not surprised to see the first film, Into the Spider-Verse make a return to the UK library.

Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening

Content such as Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River continues to be extremely popular on Netflix.

Three South Carolina women, best friends since high school, shepherd one another through the complexities of romance, career, and family.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Director: Jon Watts

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau

It’s a triple dose of Spider-Man content on Netflix UK this week as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home return to the UK library.

Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 21st, 2023

Asvins (2023)

Bastille Day (2016)

Don’t Tell a Soul (2020)

Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

First Daughter (2004)

Force of Execution (2013)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2023)

Kingdom (2019)

Kingdom 2: Far and Away (2022)

Lost City of Z (2016)

Man on Fire (2004)

Paycheck (2003)

Penance (Limited Series)

Plus One (2019)

Raven Song (2023)

Silent House (2011)

Submarine (2010)

The (Almost) Legends (2023) N

The Commuter (2018)

The Terminal (2004)

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) N

Unspeakable (2017)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 21st, 2023

Kohrra (Season 1) N

Morphle (Season 1)

Outnumbered (5 Seasons)

SpongeBob SquarePants (3 Seasons)

Supa Team 4 (Season 1) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) N

The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 2)

The Smurfs (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 21st, 2023

The Deepest Breath (2023) N

Unknown: Cave of Bones (2023) N

3 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: July 21st, 2023

Bill Burr: I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014) N

Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me Live (2014) N

Jim Jefferies: BARE (2014) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!